Medford School District book removal amounts to 'censorship', says state library association
By Jefferson Public Radio
ijpr.org
4 days ago
JPR’s Erik Neumann spoke with Emily O’Neal, co-chair of the Oregon Library Association’s Intellectual Freedom Committee about censorship and their investigation into the book’s removal. Emily O’Neal: Unfortunately, we have not been able to get a lot of information from the Medford School District, which...
EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Some Eagle Point parents are questioning Eagle Point School District 9's decision to send their 6 and 7-year-old Eagle Rock elementary students home with COVID tests contraindicated for handling by children under 12. "We went and cleared out her backpack and in there was the...
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — News 10 viewer Lee wrote in and asked, “I'm a frequent user of the Bear Creek Greenway bike path between the northern end at Dean Creek trailhead and Barnett Road in Medford. There has been a tremendous amount of brush reduction and clean up done on the Central Point part of the bike path into Medford to Hawthorne Park with camping laws seemingly being enforced to a greater extent. But it seems like starting around Hawthorne Park the tent camping is still quite prevalent despite fire season coming and other associated problems, such as trash and drug use. I'm wondering why that area doesn't seem to be following the same approach as other areas, to the north at least?”
A power outage caused by a damaged line has resulted in some schools operating on a delay today. Pacific Power reported that over 31,000 customers in Klamath County and also the Dorris and Tulelake areas were without power starting at about 5:55am. Power was brought back online by about 6:41am...
COOS BAY, Ore. - Bay Area Hospital has terminated one of its newest employees. Less than two weeks after announcing the hiring of Louisiana native Larry Butler as the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer, the hospital announced he’d been suspended. According to the Department of Justice, Butler was convicted...
Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay is searching for a new Chief Operating Officer after recently hired Larry Butler Jr. was released from the position after one-week on the job. A deeper background check reportedly uncovered information not previously known. A release from BAH, “Bay Area Hospital (BAH) uses a comprehensive background check process to vet all of its new hires. Even the best system can be manipulated by an unscrupulous individual. That said, BAH’s process is consistent with industry standards, and includes, amongst other things, a full state, county and national criminal background check, a minimum of three professional reference checks, and in-depth interviews. BAH, like all modern health care organizations, has robust systems in place to protect its patients’ and employees’ data. We are confident that those systems work. A review of those systems indicates that no sensitive information has been breached. Nevertheless, we are conducting a thorough audit of our systems to ensure that all private data has been maintained in full and strict confidence.”
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Rural Metro Fire believes that wet pavement and speed were most likely factors in a series of crashes that happened on Interstate 5 southbound on Saturday, near milepost 67.5.
Home tests, vaccine boosters, Paxlovid... these are the elements of COVID-19 now. Few restrictions remain outside of health care facilities, but people are still getting sick. They're generally not ending up in the hospital, though. The virus is still a story, and Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues...
Your browser does not support the audio element. The Klamath Basin is facing another year of drought. The Klamath Tribes remain concerned about the survival of the C’waam and Koptu, also known as the Lost River and shortnose suckers. These fish are classified as endangered. The tribes are suing the federal government because they say agencies are not doing enough to legally protect the fish. Clayton Dumont is the chairman for the Klamath Tribes. He joins us with details.
Klamath County faces a third year of drought emergency. One consequence of that: hundreds of residential wells have gone dry. The state has stepped in to provide emergency relief funding to truck in water. Kelley Minty Morris, the chair of the Klamath County Board of Commissioners, said recent rain and...
Frozen-in-time dinosaurs, a private zoo, and Captain Kirk reward those who make the big drive. The largest city on the coast, Coos Bay and its environs lure with tiny charms, starting with North Bend’s Itty-Bitty Inn, a five-room wonder built in 1950 and redone in the past decade with sci-fi and midcentury vibes. In the Tiki Lounge room, a Martin Denny record is ready to drop on a turntable that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, though the swooping Space Age ashtray is for display only. A John Wayne poster looks out on the Oregon Trail room, and Ensign Rizzo appears to be holding your towels in the Star Trek room. Bikes, helmets, and crabbing gear are available to borrow, Atari systems are available for rent, and innkeeper Rik Villareal is at the ready to shuttle mountain bikers up Whiskey Run or recommend a great breakfast spot. (Hint: it’s Grounds Café, in the back of Books by the Bay, an airy, well-organized shop stocking new and used titles.)
Southern Oregon RV Park has gone beyond providing emergency shelter to re-establishing its main purpose of welcoming motorhome campers and RV owners. As per a report, the Central Point park was the first park to sign an agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for emergency shelter following the Labor Day 2020 fires. The survivors of The Almeda and the South Obenchain fire sheltered at the park, located near The Expo, for a year and a half.
Spring was wetter and greener than usual for many of us, but now we're approaching the typical browning of the landscape as summer nears (inland, anyway). In a time when water is scarce, that means we'll need some skill if we're tending gardens this year. We offer a regular get-together...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting hammered by another COVID-19 wave, but the latest forecast from Oregon Health and Science University continues to point to a respite after mid-June. The report projects that the state will top out at 313 active hospitalizations on June 14, with hospitalizations declining after...
Crayfish swim and crawl around the fresh water of our region, but not all of them belong here. Northern crayfish recently showed up in an irrigation canal near Ashland, a canal that leads to Bear Creek and the Rogue River beyond. It's not just that the Northern crayfish take up space from the native signal crayfish, they also can eat them, and the eggs of native fish species. Plants, too.
Two Oregon men — including one from Klamath Falls — have filed a class action lawsuit against Google and YouTube over automatic renewal fees. Victor Walkingeagle, of Portland, and Nathan Briggs, of Klamath Falls, filed the suit in federal court in Portland on May 25. They are represented by Stanton Gallegos, an attorney with the Oregon-based law firm Markowitz Herbold PC, according to court documents.
The Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay announced May 25 it would close its inpatient unit for adult psychiatric patients. That’s a blow for a state that is already desperately short of places for people experiencing mental health crises. As WW reported this week, the long-standing space crunch at the Oregon State Hospital, the state’s public psychiatric hospital, has resulted in the warehousing of patients who need residential care in scarce psychiatric beds at privately run hospitals, such as PeaceHealth, Providence and the Unity Center.
One woman was taken to the hospital after two women went over the Winchester Dam on a paddle board Monday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the incident took place just before 7:00 p.m. The report said 34-year old Mary Mercer is familiar with floating on the North Umpqua River from the Page Road boat ramp down to the dam. She and 30-year old Alicia Bruner put in and floated down to the dam, where they usually hang out. Due to water levels, Mercer was not able to stop and both women went over the dam.
A woman airlifted to a hospital on Monday was the fifth person to fall within a five-hour period while climbing Mt. Shasta that day. A helicopter crew found the woman shortly after she called for help at 4 p.m., the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office said. She reported she "suffered injuries on the mountain."
Comments / 2