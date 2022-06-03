Medford School District book removal amounts to 'censorship', says state library association

Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay is searching for a new Chief Operating Officer after recently hired Larry Butler Jr. was released from the position after one-week on the job. A deeper background check reportedly uncovered information not previously known. A release from BAH, “Bay Area Hospital (BAH) uses a comprehensive background check process to vet all of its new hires. Even the best system can be manipulated by an unscrupulous individual. That said, BAH’s process is consistent with industry standards, and includes, amongst other things, a full state, county and national criminal background check, a minimum of three professional reference checks, and in-depth interviews. BAH, like all modern health care organizations, has robust systems in place to protect its patients’ and employees’ data. We are confident that those systems work. A review of those systems indicates that no sensitive information has been breached. Nevertheless, we are conducting a thorough audit of our systems to ensure that all private data has been maintained in full and strict confidence.”

1 DAY AGO