ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville baseball's Dalton Rushing named to All-American team

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24NMzH_0fzMtoVc00

Louisville baseball's Dalton Rushing will join some elite company on the outfield wall at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Rushing, a junior catcher, was named a second-team All-American Thursday by Collegiate Baseball, becoming the 33rd Cardinal in program history to receive such an honor.

Splitting time behind the plate, at first base and as a designated hitter, Rushing leads Louisville in home runs with 21. That's good for a share of fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference and 16th in the NCAA.

Rushing is the first U of L player to eclipse 20 bombs during a season since Drew Ellis in 2017. The Brighton, Tennessee, native is also raking at the right time, with nine homers in the Cardinals' last 12 games.

Comeback Cards:Louisville baseball ready for NCAA Tournament return

How to watch:Louisville baseball hosts NCAA Tournament regional

"We're glad he's in our uniform," U of L coach Dan McDonnell said after Rushing went yard twice in the Cards' 6-5 loss to Pitt to begin pool play at the ACC Tournament, the first multi-homer game of his career.

Rushing hits at the heart of a Louisville lineup that is averaging 8.6 runs per game heading into the NCAA Tournament. In addition to home runs, Rushing leads the Cardinals with 35 extra-base hits, a .473 on-base percentage and a .701 slugging percentage.

Rushing is ranked No. 70 on The Athletic's 2022 MLB Draft top 100 prospects. The junior catcher was also among U of L's ACC-leading eight selections to all-conference teams at the end of the regular season.

Louisville baseball:How Cardinals bounced back after missing 2021 NCAA Tournament

Louisville begins NCAA Tournament regional play at 2 p.m. Friday against Southeast Missouri State at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cardinals enter the tournament as the No. 12 seed nationally and are also hosting Michigan and Oregon at the double-elimination regional.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Louisville, KY
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Ellis
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy