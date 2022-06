FALMOUTH (WGME) – The second annual Live and Work in Maine Open on the PGA's Korn Ferry Tour is set for June 23-26 at Falmouth Country Club. Local amateur stars Caleb Manuel of Topsham and Cole Anderson of Camden, who's currently in Texas, both got sponsor exemptions Tuesday, and both will be joining the field of 156. For Manuel, it will be a very busy couple of weeks. Monday, the former Mt. Ararat star qualified for the U.S. Open, which is next week in Brookline, Massachusetts. From there, he'll head back home to Maine to tee it up at the Live and Work in Maine Open.

FALMOUTH, ME ・ 8 HOURS AGO