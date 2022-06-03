ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Some NC students fell behind by a year during COVID-19, teacher survey says

By Judith Retana
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FMptC_0fzMrnhJ00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A survey of teachers from the State Board of Education showed the number one concern from teachers right now is addressing the impacts of learning disparities as a result of the pandemic. Teachers are now tasked with helping students bounce back from learning loss.

For parents, having kids back in the classroom is a big relief for parents.

“It’s been a blessing for sure and the teachers have been incredible, and the staff,” said Meg Bernstien. She has an elementary school-aged son in Raleigh. Making sure he was learning while she was working at home was a challenge.

“We were very fortunate and very lucky to put him in a pod with other kids and hire a nanny who became their teacher to help during the day to alleviate the pressure,” said Bernstien.

She said her son did well academically.

How NC teachers’ pay is decided may soon change

Tamika Walker Kelly, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators, said other students are playing catch up. It’s created a challenge for teachers.

“To not only have to go back over the material, over the current grade level, their current content, current subject but also add in the information they did not receive,” said Walker Kelly.

Addressing learning loss

In a survey of teachers from the SBE, 23 percent said their students were behind in learning by six months. Another 36 percent said they were behind by a year.

Top 10 concerns for teachers
Addressing disparities in student learning 24%
School staffing shortages 15%
Assessing student performance and needs 13%
Social/emotional support for students 12%
Health and safety of teachers and staff 9%
Health and safety of students 9%
Reteaching students prior grade standards 9%
Non-academic needs of students (e.g., food, safe environment) 6%
Transitioning between remote and in-person learning 2%
Planning for future school closures <1%

Walker Kelly said some students didn’t have equitable resources- whether it was unstable internet connections or unstable at-home learning environments.

“It really does affect student learning outcomes and so when we provide student learning resources- when our lawmakers are committed to providing those resources… then every student in our state can thrive,” said Walker Kelly.

As a result of the disparities, 28 percent of teachers surveyed said they’ve spent half their time re-teaching subjects from last year. Another 29 percent spent a quarter of their time re-teaching.

“Many of our students will experience growth during this school year and beyond but they need that additional support of more adults in the building who can help pull those small groups and do those remediations,” said Walker Kelly.

Coping with non-academic needs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vnaYi_0fzMrnhJ00

Teachers in this survey also said they felt students needed more support with their mental, social and emotional well being this year.

Bernstien said developing social skills was her biggest concern during the pandemic.

Walker Kelly said schools could use more resources in this area as well.

“More school counselors, more school nurses increased support around [Social-emotional learning] so our students needs are met so them they are ready for learning in the classroom,” said Walker Kelly.

Almost 40 percent of teachers said their students needed this support much more than in previous years. Close to 30 percent said their students needed somewhat more support than in a typical school year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

NC teachers quitting: Too much stress, not enough appreciation

Raleigh, N.C. — Two and a half years of teaching was enough for Gabe DeCaro. He loved tutoring when he was younger and thought he wanted to be a teacher. But two and a half years as a high school science teacher in Wake County — a time period that included more than a year of remote learning for his students — wore him down.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
Raleigh, NC
Health
Raleigh, NC
Coronavirus
Raleigh, NC
Education
City
Raleigh, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC medical marijuana bill goes to House with final Senate OK

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – And off to the North Carolina House of Representatives goes the first opportunity lawmakers have had to legalize medical marijuana in the state. State Senators on Monday followed their defacto approval last week with a positive vote on the third reading of Senate Bill 711, which makes some cannabis products legal. […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#School Counselors#Health And Safety#Sbe
FOX8 News

What conditions qualify for medical marijuana in North Carolina’s Senate bill?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – After the North Carolina Senate gave the OK for a medical marijuana bill to be passed on to the House of Representatives on Monday night, many North Carolinians are wondering what conditions need to be met to qualify for medical marijuana. The measure received bipartisan support. The legislation creates a system […]
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC is most social media-obsessed state in the country, study shows

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Do you feel addicted to social media?  Apparently, many North Carolinians are. A study found North Carolina to be the most social media-obsessed state in the country. “I think it’s interesting,” said Summer Edwards, who is in her twenties. “It probably has a lot to do with the Charlotte area because it’s […]
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WRAL

Raleigh police swarm Days Inn south of downtown

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence was evident Tuesday afternoon outside a Days Inn hotel south of downtown Raleigh. The parking lot of the hotel, at 3901 S. Wilmington St., was filled with police vehicles and officers, and a section was cordoned off by crime scene tape. Police...
RALEIGH, NC
justshortofcrazy.com

Dine with Ghosts at the Country Squire in Warsaw, NC

Located in rural Duplin County, NC, the Country Squire Restaurant, Winery and Inn throws old-world charm vibes in the best of ways. You’ll find the Country Squire just off the highway on your way to North Topsail Beach and/or Swansboro. It’s definitely a stop you’ll want to make on...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy