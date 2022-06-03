ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pain at the pump: Gas costs nearly $10 a gallon at this California station

By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDOCINO, Calif. - Each week, the price of gas across the country – but especially in California – gets impossibly higher. Just before Memorial Day, the Chevron on Alameda de las Pulgas in Menlo Park hit $7.25 a gallon. Then, this week, one Chevron in Los Angeles...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 223

Ruth P.
4d ago

TIME TO PROTEST IN FRONT OF GAS STATIONS ⛽️ !! “LETS DO THIS PEOPLE!! Let’sLet our voices be heard!! We need our cars fueles to get to work, but not for $10.00A gallón!!!☹️

Reply(29)
45
nick mckinnon
4d ago

we do like the liberals do we go break out all of the windows and burn that gas station down because we're protesting the high price of gas. guarantee that happened a couple of times they would either call it an insurrection or the price of fuel let's start dropping at these gas stations that are intentionally gouging us. it doesn't cost that gas station anymore than the gas station down the road that is charging $6 a gallon. so Habib is just trying to get one over on us

Reply(8)
23
Alex Au
4d ago

Trump was right again we will be seeing $10 a gallon soon and here it is. Thanks democrats.

Reply(15)
56
Related
CBS Sacramento

AAA: Average Cost Of Gas Hits $6.36 A Gallon In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13) — The rising cost of oil and high demand are keeping gas prices at record-breaking levels, according to AAA. The automobile group said Monday that the average price for a gallon of regular gas in California is at $6.34 — up 19 cents in the last week. In Sacramento, the price of gas is slightly higher than the statewide average, at $6.36 a gallon. Meanwhile, prices in both Stockton and Modesto are lower than the California average, at $6.28 and $6.22 respectively. The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, which is almost double what it was last August. Across the nation, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is around $4.76. While prices in California are higher than other parts of the country due to taxes and programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, experts say that recent supply chain issued have also caused prices at the pump to climb in the Golden State. In some parts of southern California, gas prices have surpassed $8 a gallon.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTLA.com

These were the biggest cities in California 150 years ago

(Stacker) – After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Prices#Oil And Gas#Gas Prices#Oil Embargo#Gas Station#Traffic#Chevron#Alameda De Las Pulgas
creativeboom.com

Photographs of abandoned shacks in California's ungoverned community of Wonder Valley

"I knew little about this place but was drawn to it by the sheer aesthetic of abandonment and isolation, alienation and wreckage, uncanniness and history unknown," says Helin. During a recent visit to the Golden State, she decided to drive around and discover more about these so-called Jackrabbit Homesteads. The renowned cabins lie east of Twentynine Palms, a city in San Bernardino County, California, that serves as one of the entry points to Joshua Tree National Park. "I had no plan, my eyes scanning the desert landscape," she says. "Shack-leftovers stuck out from the backdrop where sandy desert blended with the sun. I thought of taming this contrast by harmonising the colour palette and kept wondering about the human traces in what seemed to be a reckless wilderness."
FOX40

Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
SFGate

The Daily 06-06-22: A tiny Calif. town is about to run out of water

Rancher Jon Pedotti walks on the cracked remains of a parched lake bed of his 1,561-acre ranch located along San Simeon Creek in the Santa Lucia Mountain foothills of Cambria that are brown from drought on October 01, 2014. Once again, Cambria, as well as other small coastal towns, must make decisions on what to do to stretch out its ever-thinning water supply. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)
CAMBRIA, CA
KTLA

California lawmakers consider buying out farmers to save water

After decades of fighting farmers in court over how much water they can take out of California’s rivers and streams, some state lawmakers want to try something different: use taxpayer money to buy out farmers. A proposal in the state Senate would spend up to $1.5 billion to buy “senior water rights” that allow farmers […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Gas Prices Soar to New Highs

Another weekend spike saw the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rise three cents Sunday to $6.351. It is the ninth consecutive day the price reached a record high. The average price has increased for 11 straight days, rising 26 cents, according to...
Channelocity

Most expensive Sacramento neighborhoods--would you live here?

(andreykr/Adobe Stock Images) Sacramento's population in 2022 is 2,186,000, which is a 1.44% increase from 2021. The per capita income in Sacramento in 2018 was $33,503, which is middle-income relative to California, and upper middle income relative to the rest of the US. This equates to an annual income of $134,012 for a family of four.
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

The Abundance Choice, Part 11: The Desalination Option

On May 12, the California Coastal Commission Board of Directors voted 11-0 to deny the application from Poseidon Water to build a desalination plant in Huntington Beach. Since 1998, Poseidon has spent over $100 million on design and permit work for this plant. At least half of that money was spent on seemingly endless studies and redesigns as the Coastal Commission and other agencies continued to change the requirements. Poseidon’s denial makes it very unlikely another construction contractor will ever attempt to build a large scale desalination plant on the California coast.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Gas prices in Southern California climb for ninth consecutive day

Drivers in Burbank lined up early Sunday morning at a Costco Wholesale in search of lower gas prices. Prices at the pump climbed again for the ninth consecutive. In Los Angeles County, the average price for a gallon of gasoline was $6.35 as compared to Orange County which was $6.33. In Ventura County, the average price for a gallon of gasoline was $6.31 as compared to San Bernardino County, where it was $6.21, and in Riverside County, it stood at $6.20. Though prices in the Southland were high, Gas Buddy says the highest price for a gallon of gas nationwide was in the city of Mendocino, where a gallon of gas was at nearly $10.Experts say those looking to fill up should try to do so on Mondays which traditionally have the cheapest prices. 
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

California could extend bar hours to 4 a.m. in these cities

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Last call at 4 a.m. could be coming to bars in several California cities under a new proposal by two Bay Area lawmakers. Senate Bill 930 - authored by State Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblymember Matt Haney - would allow seven pilot cities to extend alcohol sales at bars, nightclubs, and restaurants from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy