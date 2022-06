It was a group effort on a recent Saturday where students and volunteers installed a signage post on Rabbit Hill and trimmed shrubbery along the trails and table there. Anyone who has been to the top of Rabbit Hill in Middletown knows that the small peak, almost in the middle of town, offers views of surrounding mountains that are breathtaking. It has long been a dream of the Lake County Land Trust (LCLT) and local citizens to place directional signs at the summit of Rabbit Hill to point out each significant peak in the panoramic 360-degree view of the surrounding mountains, including St. Helena, Cobb, and Harbin.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO