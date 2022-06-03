Permits Filed for 213 East 48th Street in Midtown East, Manhattan
New York YIMBY
4 days ago
Permits have been filed to expand a four-story structure into a six-story residential building at 213 East 48th Street in Midtown East, Manhattan. Located between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, the lot is a short walk to the Grand...
Foundation work is almost complete at 308 West 43rd Street, the site of a two-building residential development in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by Taconic Partners under the 311 West 42nd Street Associates LLC, the 373,133-square-foot project comprises a 33-story tower and seven-story extension with a shared podium. The complex will yield 321 apartments averaging 839 square feet apiece as well as 25,202 square feet of retail space on the lower floors. Triton Construction is serving as the general contractor for the property, which is located between West 42nd and 43rd Streets and Eighth and Ninth Avenues, directly north of the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
Permits have been filed to expand an existing two-story, two-family structure to a four-story residential building at 2835 Sedgwick Avenue in Kingsbridge, The Bronx. Located between Perot Street and West Kingsbridge Avenue, the lot is near the 231st Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Yaakov Lefkowitz of Lefko Capital Group is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Exterior work is nearing completion on 231 East 51st Street, a five-story commercial office building in the Midtown East neighborhood of Turtle Bay. The 3,682-square-foot lot was once home to a prewar five-story structure that served as the Consulate of the Republic of Singapore. The property was sold to Texas-based travel firm Frosch in December 2017 for $22.05 million. Clune Construction is the general contractor for the project, which is located between Second and Third Avenues.
Permits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 1334 Southern Boulevard in Cortona Park East, The Bronx. Located between Jennings and Freeman Streets, the lot is one block north of the Freeman Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Marsel Bitanji of B&B 2 Builders LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New renderings have been revealed for 96+Broadway, a 23-story residential building at 2551-2555 Broadway on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen with Stephen B. Jacobs Group as the architect of record and developed by New York-based private real estate investment and development firm JVP Management, the 276,578-square-foot structure will yield 131 units in one- to five-bedroom layouts and 9,080 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Broadway and West 96th Street.
Permits have been filed to expand a two-story, two-residence structure into a seven-story residential building at 2073 Ryer Avenue in Tremont, The Bronx. Located between East Burnside Avenue and East 180th Street, the lot is two blocks from the 182-183 Streets subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Aleksander Mici is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Exterior work is progressing on The Edison Gramercy, a 13-story residential building at 250 East 21st Street in Gramercy, Manhattan. Designed by Isaac & Stern Architects and developed by Urban Development Partners and SD Second Avenue Property, the structure will yield 54 boutique homes that range from studios to four-bedroom layouts and start at approximately $925,000 to over $6 million. Interiors are being designed by Paris Forino and sales and marketing are led by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing‘s Eklund Gomes Team. Ross Associates is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of East 21st Street and Second Avenue.
Terminal C, Delta’s new dedicated terminal, is now complete and open for business at LaGuardia Airport. The $4 billion terminal spans 1.3 million square feet and represents Delta’s largest-ever airport investment. New facilities include 37 gates, 36 full-service check-in counters, 49 self-service kiosks, 16 bag drop counters, 11 security screening lanes with room for five additional lanes in the future, and 13 restrooms.
After two-and-a-half decades, the MTA’s East Side Access Project to connect the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) and Grand Central Terminals will finally come to fruition. The 700,000-square-foot station and crosstown connection will debut as Grand Central Madison. When complete, Grand Central Madison will introduce eight new train tracks. This...
