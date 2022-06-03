Permits Filed for 213 East 48th Street in Midtown East, Manhattan

Exterior work is progressing on The Edison Gramercy, a 13-story residential building at 250 East 21st Street in Gramercy, Manhattan. Designed by Isaac & Stern Architects and developed by Urban Development Partners and SD Second Avenue Property, the structure will yield 54 boutique homes that range from studios to four-bedroom layouts and start at approximately $925,000 to over $6 million. Interiors are being designed by Paris Forino and sales and marketing are led by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing‘s Eklund Gomes Team. Ross Associates is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of East 21st Street and Second Avenue.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO