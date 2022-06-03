Farmers in south central Minnesota find some reprieve with improved conditions

After a cold and rainy April set them back, local crop farmers were able to take advantage of the warm sunshine of May to catch up significantly on planting — and the recently planted crop is already showing crucial signs of progress.

From a statewide perspective, farmers continue to be haunted by the slow start to spring. According to the USDA’s May 23 crop report, farmers across Minnesota had only managed to plant about 60% of their corn crop and a third of their soybeans.

Those totals fall about a week and half behind the five-year average and well behind the national average as well. According to the USDA, about half of all soybeans and 70% of corn were planted by the week ending May 22.

Still, these most recent crop progress reports do represent a much welcomed shift from the beginning of the month. Then, the crop report showed virtually no corn or beans had been planted as inhospitable conditions seemingly left farmers hurtling toward ruin.

The stakes of this year’s growing season are greater than ever, thanks to volatile markets and elevated input prices. With corn and soybean prices at near record highs, a robust local crop could enable farmers to really cash in - especially if other areas struggle.

Fortunately, south central Minnesota farmers appear to have done particularly well at getting their planting back on track. By contrast, their peers in western and northwestern Minnesota in some of the same areas hit by last year’s drought, are still struggling.

““We’ve gotten some opportunities to get in and get some planting done” said Steele County farmer Joe Stronske. “That makes us more fortunate than a lot of other parts of the country.”

Nicollet area hog and crop farmer Dean Compart estimated that around 90% of the crop is planted locally. Even better, he said that the planted corn and soybeans have wasted no time taking advantage of recent warm and sunny weather.

“With the weather we’ve had, the crops have popped out of the ground almost immediately,” he said.

If this summer continues to see plenty of warmth and sunshine, coupled with regular rain, south central Minnesota could be well positioned to take advantage of any potential market volatility and shortages.

Robust corn and bean prices have been driven in large part by supply issues. Concerns about potentially reduced yields from parts of the Upper Midwest are compounded by volatility surrounding the conflict in Ukraine, which has become an ag powerhouse.

Soybean prices have also been bolstered in the short term by a poor crop from Brazil. In recent years, Soybean production has increased so much that Brazil is now the world’s top soybean exporter, but the drought has brought an abrupt halt to years of ever-increasing harvests.

Supply chain shortages and general inflation are also driving commodity prices upwards. Not only has the War in Ukraine threatened to remove some ag producers from the market, but it’s also helped to drive fuel costs surging upward.

Layer upon layer of rising costs have been particularly difficult for hog farmers like Compart, who were hit so hard during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with many of the livestock farmers who were hit especially hard by last year’s dry spell.

With feed prices increasing so substantially, Compart said that it will be essential for hog farmers to lock in good prices, or they could easily find themselves selling their hogs at a loss even as the price outlook remains high.

Locking in optimal prices certainly won’t be easy, given how much uncertainty remains in the market. Steele County farmer Dan Deml said that, whether it’s the situation in Ukraine or inflation at home, factors outside the farm are making outcomes unpredictable.

“Everything is so volatile right now,” he said. “It’s hard to look long-term with any degree of certainty at the markets because of how many variables there are.”