Letters to the Editor: When will we stop allowing the slaughter of innocents?

Gun-obsessed country

Another day, another slaughter of innocent children and adults by a young, emotionally disturbed man with guns and tons of ammo.

It’s time for radical change in our violent, gun-obsessed country.

Here’s my suggestion:

1. Close ALL GUN stores nationwide, immediately!

2. Cancel ALL GUN shows and NRA Conventions

3. Lock US Senators in their Chamber until they pass effective, new gun restrictions

4. Hold Congress legally responsible for these mass murders, along with gun store owners, and gun manufacturers.

I believe Republican Congressmen and Congresswomen are complicit in these mass murders by blocking or opposing effective gun restrictions.

It’s time we hold them accountable!

Elizabeth Wallen, Springfield

Uvalde Shooting

Columbine High School, Col.: 13 killed, 1999.

Virginia Tech, Va.: 33 killed, 2007.

Newtown, Conn.: 27 killed, 2012.

Marshall County, Ky.: 2 killed, 2018.

Parkland, Fla.: 17 killed, 2018.

Santa Fe, N.M.: 10 killed, 2018.

Uvalde, Texas: 22 killed, 2022.

Those are just seven of the many dozens of school shootings in the United States since 1999, not to mention the 60 people killed in Las Vegas in 2017.

Surveys repeatedly show that Americans overwhelmingly want something done about the proliferation of firearms and the mayhem in our schools, churches and communities. Tragically, any progress by the U.S. Congress is always shot down by the minority in the Senate where a 2/3rds vote is required to pass almost any law.

After which American massacre over the past 20 years did the minority party (the Republicans) decide that mass shootings are acceptable? Obviously, mass murder has Republican blessing since the party of Trump is unwilling to even debate any bill that breathes a hint of common sense gun control. Pandering to the gun lobby and getting re-elected are clearly more important to the Republican party than saving the lives of children. Shame on them!

Arthur T. LaBar, Richmond

Shooting conspiracy

Here we are - only a few days after the Uvalde massacre. Some Republicans are claiming those 19 children and two teachers died as part of a conspiracy to embarrass the NRA.

It comes down to this - Republicans are divisive, they have polarized this nation, dividing Americans into a “us against them’ mentality. But the ‘us’ and the ‘them’ are variable — economic groups against other economic groups, religions against religions, race against race, sexual orientation against sexual orientation. A disunity that serves the Republican agenda to maintain power and control.

They even created division over a response to a public health crisis!

The Republican party is toxic to this nation and democracy. The outlook is not positive.

Bill Atkins, Williamstown

Military weapons

As a soldier in the US Army in the early 1970s, I was trained to use a military assault weapon. The first thing taught by the drill sergeant in basic training was that it was a weapon of war specifically designed to kill people. It was not to be confused with a “gun.” And woe to you if you accidentally called your weapon a gun.

The weapon was carried when the Army deemed it necessary. When not necessary, there was no access to it. When the weapon was warranted, there was a higher-ranking person in charge to make sure no one under his/her command did anything contrary to the mission. And there was someone else in charge of that person.

In the Army, there was nothing frivolous, fun, or entertaining about the assault weapon. It was a deadly serious business.

Had I told my company commander that one day anyone, including 18 year-olds, could walk into a store and buy an assault weapon, he would have relieved me of duty and sent me straight for psychiatric evaluation because I was obviously insane.

Because no sane country would ever allow that.

David Musser, Valeria

Uvalde Police

If you swoon at the sight of blood, you probably should not endeavor to become a surgeon. If you suffer from aerophobia, you might pass on pursuing a career as a commercial airline pilot. And, if you are a coward, that’s fine, most of us are. But you should leave law enforcement to those who possess a modicum of physical and moral courage.

Chris Flaherty, Lexington

Religious response

As we mourn the loss of more than 30 lives in 10 days, our hearts break. In conversations with each other and in our prayers to God, we must ask “How long will we continue to accept mass shooting after mass shooting?” and “How many more small coffins will be wept over, and how many more families will be destroyed?”

We CAN take concrete steps to curb gun violence – but it requires action from our elected representatives, an end to partisan bickering and an end to monetary gain at the expense of innocent lives. It requires bravery and compassion – and it requires legislation and enforcement. Specifically:

HR 1446, the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021, which would require federal firearms licensees to receive a completed background check before giving a person a gun;

HR 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, which would expand background checks for all firearm sales or transfers, including via private sales;

The Violence Against Women Act that would prohibit “dating partners” as well as spouses from owning a gun if convicted of domestic violence, among other things; and

H. R. 1808, which would regulate the ownership of assault weapons.

These are small steps on a path to a safer nation – but they have been stalled in Congress for months, and even years.

We are not asking for a repeal of the Second Amendment, but rather, to have the right to bear arms tempered with the responsibility to use and regulate them wisely.

We lift our prayers not only for those lost in the past 10 days, but to the 7,000+ Americans who have died by gun violence in 2022 alone. We pray, we beg, and we demand that our elected Congressmembers ACT TODAY.

Dominican Sisters of Peace

Sisters of Charity of Nazareth

Sisters of Loretto/Loretto Community

Ursuline Sisters of Louisville

Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph

Doing nothing

When I hear the word “Senator”, I think of the people in a position to do something positive in the face of the gun violence currently plaguing our nation. Specifically, I am calling out U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, and U.S. Reps. Andy Barr and Thomas Massie.

I make reference to a famous line misattributed to Irish statesman Edmund Burke, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.” John F. Kennedy picked up that message in a 1961 speech to the Canadian Parliament.

Doing nothing is an unacceptable response to the scourge of gun violence affecting every aspect of our society – children, shoppers, churchgoers, college students, movie patrons, teachers, concert lovers, diners, and the list goes on. We must act quickly and decisively. Kentucky’s Congressmen can take the lead, become statesmen for the good of the nation, and enact gun controls that can end this gun violence. Our children and grandchildren will thank them.

If not now, when? And if not now, why not? If not now, shame on you.

Rev. Dee H. Wade, Louisville

National problems

We have a large number of problems that are national in scale. In my estimation the number one problem is saving and shoring up our Republic style of government. We, as citizens, have fallen into a malaise when it comes to meeting our duties as citizens. We need to educate ourselves on the candidates running for office locally, statewide, and nationally. You need to vote for a candidate that will truly represent your views on all major issues of the day and will be willing to work with the other party to address those issues. If your representative disappoints you, vote them out of office. Let them know that there are consequences for not truly representing you.

Tom Sweeney, Lexington

Baptist Church

Linda Blackford’s editorial this week gets close to the root of the problem with the Southern Baptist church, but doesn’t quite name it outright. Yes, sexual abuse is particularly rife “in religious arenas where there is an expectation of good behavior and unwillingness to admit the opposite could happen.” But that speaks only to human perceptions. Go further. The fault is in the church’s structure, one where children are to be seen and not heard and women are to remain meek and submissive to their husbands. Notably absent from the Task Force’s four priorities: supporting women in top church leadership roles. It’s almost as if when a system decides to condense all of its power into one homogeneous group, the likelihood of abusing that power—in both small and devastatingly large ways—increases. The church can produce all the trainings and handbooks they want, but until they are willing to have serious conversations about the problems with unchecked patriarchy, things aren’t going to change in any meaningful way.

Aaron Kruse-Diehr, Lexington

Uneducated Americans

Americans are, by and large, undereducated and belligerent, and proud of it. We, as a nation, will continue to allow the slaughter of innocents unless we begin to vote otherwise. Taking the money out of elections might be a step toward reducing hostilities.

Ray Duke, Cynthiana

Integrated schools

I read with interest the article in the Herald about the first Black student in 1955.

Valarie Honeycutt Spears and the school leadership choose to focus on the negative of this experience, when it was a perfect opportunity to praise and give thanks to Dr. Martin Luther King for his integration efforts. Also, to America for seeing the “light” and doing the right thing!

Charles Adams, Georgetown

Deserving Paul

I can’t take this anymore. What, Dear Lord, did we do to deserve to have such a man like U.S. Rep. Rand Paul represent us? I will admit that I voted for the man years ago. He seemed kind of hip and cool. For years though Paul has turned out to be the biggest jerk who ever lived. In history! And he’s our congressman! How horribly embarrassing! A couple at the Underground Railroad Museum asked me why did Kentuckians keep Mitch McConnell and Paul Rand in office if we don’t like them? I immediately made an excuse that I had to go to the ladies’ room and made a quick exit. I helped put Paul in office. Today if my foot could reach my rear end I would give it one hell of a kick - a hospital emergency room visit kick!

Yolanda Averette, Lexington