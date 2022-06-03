ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa lawmakers react to deadly Ames shooting

By Kelly Maricle
 4 days ago

AMES, Iowa (WHO) — Many Iowa politicians are weighing in on the deadly shooting at Ames’ Cornerstone Church Thursday night.

Governor Kim Reynolds (R)

Reynolds’ first tweet about the incident said, “Tonight’s act of senseless violence took the lives of two innocent victims at their place of worship. Kevin and I grieve for the families who have suffered an unfathomable loss.” In another tweet , she said, “And while the investigation continues and we learn more, we ask that Iowans pray for the victims and their families, the members of Cornerstone Church, and the entire Ames community.”

Sen. Charles Grassley (R)

“Barbara and I are lifting up Cornerstone Church community in prayers tonight Churches shld b a place of worship not violence. Violence is always wrong /Im closely monitoring developments in Ames as we learn more details,” Grassley tweeted .

Sen. Jon Ernst (R)

“I’m closely following the situation in Ames. I’m grateful for our first responders and am praying for all involved and the entire Cornerstone Church community,” posted to Twitter .

Rep. Randy Feenstra (R)

“I’m heartbroken to see the tragic loss of life in Ames tonight. Our churches and the faithful who fill them should never be targets of violence. Lynette and I are praying for the victims, their families, and the entire Ames community.”

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R)

“All Iowans are grieving with the Cornerstone Church community tonight. I am horrified and heartbroken by this senseless tragedy—no one should feel unsafe in their place of worship. I am grateful for law enforcement & will continue monitoring this situation,” tweeted Hinson.

Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks (R)

“I and all of Iowa grieve over this horrendous and senseless act of violence and mourn the loss of innocent lives. We will support these families and the community of Ames while we learn the details of this tragic crime,” said a tweet from Miller-Meeks.

Rep. Cindy Axne (D)

“My prayers are with the victims of tonight’s shooting, their families, and the people of Ames.  Enough is enough.  I am working with my colleagues in Congress to pass federal gun safety measures. The time to act is now,” Axne tweeted .


Nancy ODonnell
4d ago

The Republican legislators make it sound like violence should not take place in church, but must believe that it’s OK to take place at school, at a hospital, or anywhere else. Their pro gun stance supports that. Their lack of being willing to make gun reform laws supports that. When are you going to listen to a majority of your constituents and make some gun reform changes? Aren’t people more important than guns?

