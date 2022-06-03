ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Man sought in Alexandria shooting that wounded 2 arrested

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
 4 days ago

A man wanted for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend has been arrested.

Willie Carradine Jr., 59, was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department on Thursday afternoon in the 2100 block of Olive Street, according to a city spokesman.

Carradine was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Bail has been set at $1 million.

The department had been looking for Carradine since May 29, saying he shot the two in front of a home in the 1800 block of Monroe Street. Both victims, who are in their 50s, are recovering.

No booking information was available for Carradine late on Thursday afternoon.

