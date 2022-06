Klamath Irrigation District will be performing maintenance activities on the A Canal between Washburn Way and Eberline Avenue beginning today, June 7th, and will continue until complete. During this maintenance activity, the walking path will be closed to the public. K.I.D. staff estimates this operation to be less than 2 weeks. You contact the K.I.D. staff if you have any questions.

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO