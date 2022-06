Dennis M. (Denny) Hussey, a resident of Chesterfield, VA, passed away in the early hours of May 26, 2022, at the age of 81. Denny was born on June 27, 1940, in Shreveport, LA, the fourth son of John B. Hussey and Inez Daniels Hussey. Denny was a resident of Franklin for the previous 15 years and lived in North Louisiana in his years before that.

