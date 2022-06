Granola is an excellent snack to enjoy with dairy-free yogurt, fruit, or even by the handful. The great thing about granola is that you can truly take a recipe and tweak it to make it your own. If you’re gluten-free, use gluten-free oats. If you’re grain-free, use puffed quinoa or millet instead of oats. Plus, you can even make granola in a skillet, too! The key to perfect granola is to find a happy medium between your wet and dry ingredients so you can get the crispness and clusters that you’re looking for.

