100-Year-Old Costumes Were Used, A Specific Moisturizer Kept Actors' Skin Hydrated, And 8 Other Insider Beauty And Fashion Facts About "Downton Abbey: A New Era"

Related
TMZ.com
Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.・
Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Charlotte Share a Sweet Twinning Moment at Final Platinum Jubilee Event
Watch: Princess Charlotte Cradles a Butterfly in Sweet New Photo. On June 5, Queen Elizabeth II, 96, made a surprise appearance at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the final event of a four-day celebration marking her 70 years on the throne. The ceremonial monarch, who suffers from mobility problems and had been absent from the festivities since June 2, greeted the crowd from a Buckingham Palace balcony, along with her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, plus Prince William and Kate Middleton and their sons Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 4, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 7.
Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Johnny Depp, Amber Heard After Trial: ‘Move on With Life’
For weeks, the world had its eyes locked on Hollywood icons and former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as they battled out their differences in a broadcast defamation trial. Now, just days ago, the jury reached a settlement, naming Heard, for the most part, the aggressor in their marriage, awarding Depp a total of $15 million in damages while the actress saw just $2 million in compensation. Now, with the public waiting to see what comes following the decision, British TV personality Sharon Osbourne is calling out both stars, begging them to “move on with life.”
Everything the Royal Family Wore Over the Jubilee Weekend
Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Fashion was at the heart of the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Here, a look at what everyone wore. The Queen For her first appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II turned to her trusted senior dresser, Angela Kelly, for a dove blue coat with scallop-shaped pearl and diamante trim around the neckline. She teamed it with a matching hat and a three string pearl necklace.More from WWDQueen Elizabeth II's Style Throughout the YearsThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021Celebrities at Wimbledon 2021: See All the Photos “Blue has always been...
BuzzFeed
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0