100-Year-Old Costumes Were Used, A Specific Moisturizer Kept Actors' Skin Hydrated, And 8 Other Insider Beauty And Fashion Facts About "Downton Abbey: A New Era"

In a recent interview with W Magazine , Downton Abbey 's costume designer, Anna Robbins, explained how the female characters' style evolved in A New Era compared to past seasons of the show.

"When you start at the beginning of the '20s, clothing becomes very straight up and down and the waistline is dropped, and you've got this really linear look, quite androgynous. That waistline moves up and down throughout the decade, and the hemlines rise and fall throughout the decade as well, so there are little markers where you can see that happening," she said.

"As you get towards the end of the '20s and into the '30s, the waist is found again, so the waist comes up to its natural point and we start seeing belted looks and bias cuts, and things that are just a bit more figure-hugging and quite feminine in that way," Anna said.

"We definitely explored that with Lady Mary, so finding form again, looking at those proportions, like little waisted waspies on fuller skirted dresses alongside the low-backed linear look that suits Lady Mary so well."