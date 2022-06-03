ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Secretary of State Steve Barnett talks with KWAT News about Tuesday’s primary elections (Audio)

gowatertown.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, S.D.–Tuesday is Primary Election Day in South Dakota. While questions of election integrity have been raised nationally, it has not been much of an...

www.gowatertown.net

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

South Dakota House Primary Election Results

There are no candidates on the ballot for the Democratic House primary. On the Republican side, incumbent Dusty Johnson is up for re-election against one other candidate,Taffy Howard. The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This...
ELECTIONS
gowatertown.net

Schoenbeck wins Republican Primary race over Paulsen in Senate District 5

WATERTOWN, S.D.–District 5 State Senator Lee Schoenbeck (pictured) of Watertown has won his Republican primary race. Voters on Tuesday chose Schoenbeck over Watertown City Councilman Colin Paulsen. Schoenbeck received 1,808 votes, to 1,270 for Paulsen. Schoenbeck, who is the President Pro Tempore of the South Dakota Senate, is guaranteed...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Noem, Thune, Johnson win Republican nominations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amendment C results show 67.6% of voters voted against the constitution change while 32.4% voted in favor with 87 percent reporting. Amendment C results show 68.3% of voters voted against the constitution change while 31.7% voted in favor with 64 percent reporting. Updated 9:44...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, SD
Government
Watertown, SD
Elections
State
South Dakota State
City
Watertown, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Primary election results posted here

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To see the election results, visit DakotaNewsNow.com/Politics/Election-Results. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem, other South Dakota GOP incumbents face challengers running to right

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is looking to show her strength with Republican voters in Tuesday’s primary. She, along with U.S. Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson, are looking to fend off challengers running to their right. Noem has parlayed popularity with Republicans...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Primary Election#Secretary Of State#Politics State#Election State#Kwat News#South Dakotans#U S House#U S Senate#Watertown Radio
KELOLAND TV

Primary elections; delayed planting; arrest in mall threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Polls are now open for the South Dakota primary elections. They are open until 7 p.m. local time. Along with statewide...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Incarceration rates demographics in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled statistics about incarceration demographics in South Dakota according to the Sentencing Project. The United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world. Not only that, America also puts more people in prison per capita than in any other independent democracy. Even progressive states with low incarceration rates relative to the rest of the United States have more people in jail than most other places in the developed world. If individual states were counted as countries, many of them would have the highest incarceration rates in the world, ahead of actual entire other countries.
POLITICS
gowatertown.net

Beryl Levine, first female North Dakota Supreme Court justice, dies

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Justice Beryl Levine, the first woman appointed to the North Dakota Supreme Court, has died. She was 86. Levine died Saturday at her home in San Mateo, California, with her family by her side, son David Levine said Monday. Beryl Levine had suffered a serious hip injury from a fall last week and her health declined, her son said.
POLITICS
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Former Watertown Library Director banned from the facility for an additional 30 days (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown Library Board met today, and voted to extend a “no trespass order” against former Library Director DeDe Whitman for an additional 30 days. Speaking to the board via telephone, Whitman said she’s been going through some difficult times personally, including a divorce, then went on to say proper policy was not followed in issuing the order that bans her from the building where she was once in charge….
WATERTOWN, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
kingsburyjournal.com

Vote YES on Amendment C

During this primary campaign season, the question I have heard most is “What is up with Amendment C?”. People are confused. I agree the ads we hear are confusing. For me there are three reasons to vote YES on Amendment C:. First – The Legislature voted in support of...
ELECTIONS
sdpb.org

Butcher Block Act seeks help for small meat processors

A U.S. congressman from South Dakota is proposing legislation to create more opportunities for small meat processors. The legislation is from Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson. “We have four large packers that control about 80 percent of the meat processing in this country," Johnson said, "and just 12 physical locations where half of meat is processed."
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota’s 2022 legislative primaries

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Voters in many of South Dakota’s 35 legislative districts will decide a lot of Republican nominations, but only a few Democrat contests, on Tuesday, June 7. KELOLAND News will have the results for primary races involving some of the 105 seats in Pierre. Results...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

AG’s driving history will be part of impeachment trial

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Prosecutors intend to lay out several reasons why the South Dakota Senate should vote to remove state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office later this month. They will say that Ravnsborg committed a traffic offense when his car crashed into pedestrian Joe Boever, who was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

FSST issues more than 10,000 medical cards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since beginning the process of distributing medical cannabis patient cards nearly a year ago, the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe (FSST) has surpassed a major milestone. According to an update from the FSST, the Tribe has registered 10,641 active patients in its database. This milestone...
FLANDREAU, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy