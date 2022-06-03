ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian hit by Coaster train in Oceanside

By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A pedestrian was hospitalized late Thursday after being hit by a North County Transit District Coaster train, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded to the crash after it was reported at 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Cassidy Street and South Meyers Street in Oceanside, San Diego County sheriff’s Deputy Jason Burk said in a news release. The circumstances of the crash were not disclosed.

The victim was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital for treatment, Burk said. Their condition also was not shared.

No further details were shared by the agency.

Those with information to share with investigators were asked to call the agency’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

