Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire Turning Point Therapeutics, a Leading Precision Oncology Company
NEW YORK & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) today announced a definitive merger agreement under which Bristol Myers Squibb will acquire Turning Point Therapeutics for $76.00 per share. The transaction was unanimously approved by both the Bristol Myers Squibb and Turning Point Therapeutics Boards...www.businesswire.com
