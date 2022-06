Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 48-year-old man repeatedly messaged a co-worker, telling the woman he would keep "writing checks to the magistrate" for harassment citations if she didn't respond, police say. Now Kevin Dillon of Tamaqua is facing criminal stalking charges for refusing to stop contacting the woman, according to charges filed by Scott Township Officer Taryn Crawford. Crawford was contacted by Ellie McDanel on May 12, who reported that Dillon...

BLOOMSBURG, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO