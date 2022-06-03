One Man Killed After Semi and SUV Collide in Southern Minnesota

Sometimes it takes a bad experience to happen for something good/positive to be born. For instance, a couple of service team members are Midas in Shakopee, who found a backpack in their dumpster, and stuffed inside that backpack was a puppy. Needlessly these guys rescued the thrown-away dog, and since then have found a home for the dog, where he seems to be receiving the love and attention that he deserves.

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO