Montgomery, MN

One Man Killed After Semi and SUV Collide in Southern Minnesota

By Luke Lonien
 4 days ago
Montgomery, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man was killed in a crash involving a semi Thursday morning in LeSueur County. The Minnesota State Patrol reports...

Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck in Northwestern Minnesota

Mahnomen, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a crash between a semi-truck and minivan in northwestern Minnesota Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a truck was traveling north on Highway 59 while the van was traveling south on the highway when the van crossed into the northbound lane and struck the left side of the truck around 7:30 a.m. just south of Mahnomen.
Person Killed In Semi-Truck/SUV Crash In Minnesota

Blaine, MN (KROC AM News) - The busy Monday morning commute in Blaine was disrupted by a deadly traffic crash that involved a semi-truck. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is reporting the crash occurred at 4:30 am on Highway 65. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi-truck was traveling...
Two Dead After Apartment Shootout In Coon Rapids

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC AM News) - Among the latest shootings in the news is one in Coon Rapids. There was an apparent shootout inside an apartment in the Twin Cities area city Monday that left two men dead. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says officers were called to the...
Positive News For Red Wing Boy Who Was In Boating Accident

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A young Red Wing boy remains in intensive care at St Marys Hospital after being involved in a near-death accident Friday. But his mother announced a positive update Monday. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says the 5-year-old boy was with his three siblings and...
Coroner: Two teens in Medford, Minnesota, died in murder-suicide

The deaths of two young adults in southern Minnesota were the result of a murder-suicide, according to the Steele County Coroner's Office. The county sheriff announced the coroner's results Tuesday, saying 19-year-old Jerome Charles Caldwell is the suspected shooter. He is believed to have fatally shot 18-year-old Chandra Lanae Pelch, and then turned the gun on himself.
Missing U of M student is found dead in Mississippi River

A University of Minnesota student who was reported missing last week has been found dead in the Mississippi River. The body of 21-year-old Abdirahman Abdifatah Ali, who went by the name Abdi, was recovered from the river on Monday and identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner, according to St. Paul police.
Nearly 4,000 lose power in Minnesota due to squirrel

June 6 (UPI) -- Utility officials in Minnesota said nearly 4,000 customers lost power for a time due to a squirrel that wandered into a substation. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative said the 7 a.m. Sunday outage in the Prior Lake area was caused by a squirrel that came into contact with substation equipment.
Both drivers killed in head-on crash in western Wisconsin

Two people were killed in a crash in western Wisconsin just before noon Saturday. According to authorities, the crash was reported at 11:57 a.m. on the 2000 block of Hwy. 65 in Star Prairie Township, which is located about a mile north of New Richmond. The St. Croix County Sheriff's...
Minnesota weather man knocks off Jeopardy champion

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Twin Cities meteorologist is celebrating a win on Jeopardy!. In a newly aired episode filmed in April, Eric Ahasic defeated champion Ryan Long, who was on a 16-game win streak. Ahasic made it onto the show on his 16th try. He has worked for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen since 2016.
Kids In Minnesota Love A Bug That Has Two Names

One of the most debatable bugs in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois is officially back in Rochester for the summer. Thankfully, this bug isn't scary and it really isn't out to hurt anyone. Honestly, I don't know what the real purpose is for this bug. I just know that it is back.
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
Cottage Grove Man Dies After Car Collides With Semi In Southern MN

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A semi and a car collided in Le Sueur County, killing a man in his 40s on Thursday morning. According to the state patrol, the semi was going south on Highway 13, when it collided with a car driving north. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Joshua Almendinger, 40, of Cottage Grove, died in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time. The woman driving the semi was uninjured.
3-Year-Old Boy Injured In Shooting In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot Sunday night. The boy's parents brought him to North Memorial Health Hospital with a gunshot wound that was apparently life-threatening, police said. He was in stable condition as of early Monday morning. (credit: CBS) Police said he was likely hit by gunfire near 23rd and Sheridan avenues in north Minneapolis. The shooting is under investigation.
We Now Know What's In the Trees Along This Busy Minnesota Highway

I was hiking in the woods near our house when I spotted it up in the trees along a busy highway here in southeast Minnesota. Being a big fan of nature and wildlife, I'm fascinated by the various species of critters that happen by the woods behind our house in northwest Rochester. We've seen the usual deer, raccoons, skunks, rabbits, and even a fox.
A Minnesota Couple Was Killed In A Freak Accident At Wisconsin Campground

A group of people were at a campground along the Flambeau River in Northern Wisconsin last weekend sitting at a picnic table when a strong wind picked up and knocked over a tree landing on two of the three people sitting at the table. A group of fishermen in the area rushed to their aid but two of the people were declared dead at the scene by rescue personnel.
Southern Minnesota Mechanics Find & Rescue A Dog Thrown Away In Dumpster

Sometimes it takes a bad experience to happen for something good/positive to be born. For instance, a couple of service team members are Midas in Shakopee, who found a backpack in their dumpster, and stuffed inside that backpack was a puppy. Needlessly these guys rescued the thrown-away dog, and since then have found a home for the dog, where he seems to be receiving the love and attention that he deserves.
Minnesota Man Busted Tanning On Top Of Elementary School

There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
