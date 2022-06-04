Huntingdon Valley Contractor Accused Of Stealing More Than $210,000 From 4 Bucks County Homeowners

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. (CBS) — A Huntingdon Valley contractor has been accused of stealing more than $210,000 from four Bucks County homeowners. Investigators believe there may be more victims out there.

Investigators say Joseph Eibell operated under the business names “3 Brothers Waterproofing” and “3 Brothers Exteriors” and may be associated with other businesses.

The investigation also revealed that he recently received contracts for work in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.