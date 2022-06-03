ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

Dangerous Texas Fugitive Killer Dies in Gunfight with Officers Ending 3 Week Manhunt

By Yantis Green
 3 days ago

PLEASANTON, TX – Convicted murder and brutal, violent gang member Gonzalo Lopez was gunned down by police in Atascosa County near San Antonio Thursday after killing a family of five and stealing their vehicle ending a three week manhunt after he escaped custody by attacking a guard on a prison bus.

According to reports, authorities found the bodies of one adult and four minors Thursday while conducting a welfare check at the home at the request of a relative.

The murders occurred in the area where Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted murderer, escaped from prison last month, launching a three-week manhunt.

He was killed in a shootout with police, officials said.

His escape May 12 near Centerville, about 120 miles north of Houston, sparked one of the largest search efforts for an escaped inmate in Texas history.

Lopez was on the Texas Ten Most Wanted list and authorities offered up to $50,000 for information that would help toward his capture.

Lopez had been convicted of capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, according to the DPS.  He was serving two life sentences for those convictions.

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

