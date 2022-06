The jury is still out on whether electric vehicles are truly more environment-friendly than the traditional petrol-diesel vehicles. On the internet, you can find scores of pieces, all backed by some purported scientific study, for and against the EVs. There are indeed some question marks over the impact of EV batteries on the environment. But it can be said, as of now, EVs seem far less polluting than their combustion engine counterparts.

