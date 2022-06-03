Line of Thunderstorms Brings Much Needed Rain to the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO – A line of thunderstorms developed early Friday morning across the Permian basin and moved across the Concho Valley dumping some much needed moderate rainfall ahead of a weekend heat wave expected to shatter high temperature records next week.

The live of moderate storms moved across the region with frequent cloud to ground lightning and rolling thunder in the early morning hours.

There was enough rain to cause minor street flooding in San Angelo. There is a 50% chance of additional rainfall Friday afternoon.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo say there is another chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop across the area this afternoon and evening as a similar atmospheric disturbance tracks over the area but cloud cover throughout the day could hamper that development.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon, otherwise it will be partly sunny with a high around 88 degrees.

The high temperature Saturday afternoon will reach near 100 degrees with temps above 100 for the rest of the week. Record high temperatures are expected in San Angelo and Abilene beginning Monday and lasting for several days.

This is a serious weather situation and residents are urged to monitor the weather conditions.