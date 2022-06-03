‘Someone No One Can See’ comes to Rochester, explores a transgender life

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — PUSH Physical Theatre and storyteller Penny Sterling are collaborating for the world-premiere of “Someone No One Can See” at Blackfriars Theatre in Rochester with performances June 3-12.

Sterling and PUSH Co-founder and Co-director Darren Stevenson discussed the collaboration Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Sterling said this is essentially her story playing out on stage. “It’s pretty much entirely my story,” she said. “I’m someone no one could see for most of my life. I’m transgender. I knew that I was transgender from when I was eight years old but I desperately hid that aspect of my life until 2014 when I started slowly – then quickly – transitioning into my authentic self.”

Sterling has performed stand-up through the years. This collaboration represents a new opportunity that she is enjoying. Acceptance is a central theme.

She said today she is someone that most people can see – but not all people.

“There is an awful lot of transphobia and active marginalization of LGBTQ people, trans people especially,” Sterling said. “I am constantly bombarded with people who are saying – oh, you’re not really a woman, you’re a man. You’re just a guy, a confused man in a dress, and a whole bunch of other epithets that are sent my way. So part of what I try to do with these shows is to get past that point, to get people to realize by touching them emotionally with my stories that I’m just a person trying to exist in the world as my authentic self and nothing more.”

For Stevenson and PUSH, “Someone No One Can See” is a story they wanted to help tell.

Stevenson said, “The idea of us telling a story that was very much — certainly not me — it’s not my story. It’s not us. And yet at the same time what really drew me to Penny’s work is that her story, although it is very different from mine, I see myself in her story. When she talks about her life I find myself at points going – yes, I felt that. I felt like I don’t quite fit in. People don’t understand me. That’s every teenager’s story in a sense, right? We all feel that.”

He added, “But to add to that feeling to then living within a society that does not want you to exist is a whole other level of outsiderness. And we are all professional performers so we get to speak for ourselves. Penny gets to speak for herself. But there are hundreds of thousands of transgender people out there who do not have this platform, who cannot describe what they’re going through at the level of eloquence that Penny can and the world is a very dangerous place for them. And if we can move the needle a little bit to make the world at least safer if not outright accepting then I think we’d be very happy with what we’ve done with the show.”

