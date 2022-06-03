Obituary – James Preston Boyle

BOYLE, James Preston “Pres,” 101, of Glen Allen, Va., went to be with the Lord peacefully in his sleep May 28, 2022, after a long, fulfilling and inspiring life of duty, honor and love. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bertha Boyle; siblings, Marguerite Straughn, Irma Agnes Warren, William Bernard Boyle and Robert Clifton Boyle; first wife, Peggy Rosalie Boyle; second wife, Jean Trent; daughters-in-law, Georgette Christine Boyle and Teresa Pittard Boyle. He is survived by his lovely wife, Betty Nowell Boyle; and his children, Ronald Preston Boyle (Linda), Gary Clayton Boyle (LEisa), Richard Lee Boyle (Deana) and James Michael Boyle (Carol); stepchildren, Eddie Franklin Gay (Elizabeth), Billie Karen Lukhard (Ralph) and Nelson Trent (Linda). He was blessed with 64 grand, great and great-great-grandchildren, including step and in-laws and a multitude of nieces and nephews; they will miss him greatly.

He lived a storied and impactful life of incredible experiences and accomplishment. He was born in Callao, Virginia, May 15, 1921, raised on a farm, completing high school there at Callao High. He went on to college as a first in his family, graduating from Strayer College of Accounting in Washington, D.C. and Woodrow Wilson College of Law in Atlanta, Ga. He became a certified CPA and member of the Georgia Bar.

His professional career began with the Internal Revenue Service U.S. Treasury in 1946 in Atlanta, Ga., serving as an Agent, Auditor, then Chief Field Auditor 1959, Assistant District Director Tennessee in Nashville 1962 and District Director Virginia in Richmond 1965, leading over 700 employees until he retired in December 1980. He then joined as a member of the law firm Ayers & Stolte in Richmond in 1982, serving role Of Counsel through 2019.

His military career began in June 1942 when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was a naval aviator and flight instructor during WWII, active to December 1945(including pilot training Ted Williams of baseball fame and Tyrone Power the actor). He continued with the Reserves, serving as a commanding officer of an Anti-Submarine Patrol Squadron from 1959 to 1962 consisting of 25 commissioned officers, 18 pilots and 88 supporting enlisted personnel. He continued as an Instrument Flight Instructor until 1982.

Other interests during his life included a love of baseball, a passion for farming (crops and cattle), hunting, fishing and travel and developing skill sets to build/contract his own homes for raising his family.

He will be remembered as a caring man of integrity with great character, sense of humor, a strong work ethic and faith guided by his love of God, family, country and his fellow man, always willing to extend a helping hand. He will be sorely missed, may he be blessed and rest in peace.

CMDR James Preston Boyle will be interred with military honors.

A gathering of friends and family will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Bliley’s, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Va., 23059. Private interment with family will follow in Callao, Va.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged on his behalf to Mount Vernon Baptist Church, where he attended and served faithfully for so many years. Donations may be submitted to 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059, attention Dee Yarbrough in memory of Preston Boyle.