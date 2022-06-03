ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Obituary – Mildred Anderson Longest

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago

Mildred Anderson Longest, 94, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eva Anderson; her husband, R. Bryant Longest; and her brother, Ernest Anderson (Anne).

A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by her three children, sons Roger and Paul Longest (Felecia), and daughter Carol Zedaker (Eric); seven grandchildren, Sarah Stubbs (Aaron), Nathan Longest (Iris), Justin Longest (Katherine), Katie Longest (Wade), Ben Longest (Nikki), Dustin Zedaker (Kara) and Cody Zedaker; five great-grandchildren, Abby and Lily Stubbs, and Zack, Zoe and Zane Zedaker. She also is survived by her loving sister, Louise Scott. Mildred treasured her relationships with many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Throughout her life, Mildred was a faithful member of East End Baptist Church, which later merged with Broadus Memorial Baptist Church. There, she met, and later married, her husband and served for many years as a Sunday School teacher, deaconess and Vacation Bible School worker. After graduating from John Marshall High School, she worked for Southern States before leaving to raise her three children. She later joined the School Food Services Division of Henrico County, where she retired after 23 years.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 2, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Road. A funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, June 3, at Broadus Church, with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Broadus Church, 5351 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 or the American Heart Association.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – June 7, 2022

The following local students graduated with honors (cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude) in May from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va.: Camille Wood, Chris Konstantinidis, Nicolas Nettemeyer, Mackenna Pfeffer, Nicole Rizer, Berkeley Ayres, Sarah Chapman, Hailey Samford, Emily Wells, Caroline Laibstain, Dakari Audain-El, Samantha Conner, Sophia Garabedian, Mary Comerford, Gordon Miller, Teresa Yaniga, Aideen Canning, Lucas Hopper, Mary Davis, Kaitlyn Bohn, Sarah Richards, Riley Cook, Emma Gentry, Andrew Walko, Grace Zacharias and Margaret Rooney, of Glen Allen; and Ross Metcalf, Mary Mumford, Rachel Blouch, Anna Bowles, Henry Robinson, Peyton O’Donnell, Grace Moncure, Jonathan Eissenberg, Megan Crews, Lindsay Aiken, Sydney Wagner, Georgia Vaughan, Suzanne Bunce, John Mairs, Elizabeth Meeks, Sarah Tran, Maegan Fort, Caroline Willhite, Hannah Williams, Kerin Talbott, Alana Boykin-Carter, Kali Lockhart, Karina Poulos, Sureyya Sanchez, Sumner Levenson, Sydney Spevak and Corey Coldren, of Henrico.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – June 6, 2022

A community conversation about youth violence tonight at Henrico High School; a double-shooting in Highland Springs leaves two injured; the Metro Richmond Spike Alert system issues its third alert; a traffic alert in eastern Henrico. Thank you for reading!. If you enjoy our content, please consider a monetary contribution to...
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
Henrico Citizen

Cultural Arts Center to host Maker’s Yard Sale July 16

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen will host its second annual Maker’s Yard Sale on Saturday July 16th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local artists and crafters of all levels are invited to shop for new materials or get inspiration for their next project. This year’s yard sale will include jewelry making supplies, yarn and knitting supplies as well as fabrics and trims.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Obituaries
Richmond, VA
Obituaries
City
Richmond, VA
City
Mechanicsville, VA
Henrico Citizen

Victim in fatal Varina crash identified

The victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Varina June 6 was a 26-year-old Chesterfield County man. John Edward Englehart, Jr. died in the crash in the 4400 block of Charles City Road at about 3 p.m. after his truck, traveling east on Charles City Road between Yahley Mill Road and Turner Road, left the right side of the road, traveled several yards off the road and struck mailboxes, then overturned.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – June 6, 2022

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced that Charles Weaver has been promoted to regional maintenance director for residential property services. Weaver, who joined Thalhimer in January 2021, has more than 40 years of experience in the maintenance field. In this new role, he will support Thalhimer’s existing maintenance teams with additional training and skills development.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Eastern Henrico manufacturing facility sold for $10.25M

An Eastern Henrico manufacturing facility has been sold for $10.25 million. The 148,877-square-foot Hilex Poly regional manufacturing facility at 2800 Sprouse Drive, southwest of the intersection of Charles City Road and Airport Drive, was sold to Maguire Hayden Real Estate Company of Philadelphia. It is the company’s first acquisition in the Richmond region.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Monacan edges Grafton in snug affair 5-3

A sigh of relief filled the air in Monacan’s locker room after Tuesday’s 5-3 win against Grafton on June 7 in Virginia baseball. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
GRAFTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Forest Lawn Cemetery#East End Baptist Church
Henrico Citizen

Henrico supervisors honor retired radio host

Retired Richmond-area radio host Kirby Carmichael was honored at the Henrico Board of Supervisors meeting May 24. As a tribute to Carmichael’s career, Fairfield District Supervisor Frank J. Thornton strolled down to the microphone to a compilation of 1960s-era songs, including The Temptations’ “My Girl” and The Elgin’s “No Time For Tears.” Carmichael could be seen wiping a tear and singing along from his seat in the front row.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico to host Juneteenth events June 1, 8 and 18

Henrico County’s Division of Recreation and Parks will host a neighborhood block party in Highland Springs June 1 as part of its Juneteenth celebrations. The event will feature music, food, and activities, from DJ Brannu, Sparklz Cheer and Danz, and Elite Eats & Treats. Free ice cream will be available while supplies last, and inflatables will be on site for children.
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
Henrico Citizen

29-year-old Henrico shooting victim dies

A 29-year-old man who was shot in Highland Springs June 4 has died of his injuries, according to Henrico Police. Police found Ja’Shaun Jermaine O’Neil of Henrico suffering from gunshot wounds after reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Buffalo Road at about 8 p.m. that day. O’Neil was taken with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital, where he later died.
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
Henrico Citizen

When it comes to enhancing conservation efforts in Henrico, new group thinks it ‘CAN’

Whether working to protect the Chickahominy River from a pipeline project or to preserve historical environments, citizens have rallied together over the decades to conserve Henrico’s historical and environmental landscapes. But unlike other notable Virginia counties like Hanover, Loudoun, Prince William and Charles City, Henrico didn’t have a formal...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Henrico Citizen

Lakeside bakery adding second location in Richmond

A popular Lakeside bakery is planning a second location across the county-city line in Richmond by following the trail left by another bake shop. Up All Night Bakery, which is located in a 450-square-foot spot at 5411 Lakeside Avenue once occupied by Early Bird Biscuit Company, plans to add another location at 1221 Bellevue Avenue – also a former Early Bird location – according to owner Jonathan Highfield.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police seek man who stole vehicle

Henrico Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a man who apparently stole a vehicle May 29 in the county. At about 8 p.m. that day, a woman reported that she had parked her vehicle in the 3900 block of Pilots Lane, in the St. Luke Apartments complex near Richmond Raceway, and unknowingly dropped her keys in the grass.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Cosby tames Battlefield’s offense 10-0

Cosby’s pitching throttled Battlefield, resulting in a shutout win 10-0 in Virginia high school softball action on June 7. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Weekend Top 5

Will take guests back to the 80s and 90s during their Through the Decades Summer Concert Series in June. Crowded Streets – The Dave Matthews Band Experience will perform on Friday, June 3 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free. For details, visit westbroadvillage.com. ***. Meadow Farm,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy