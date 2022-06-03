ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary – Donna Louise Criddle

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Donna Criddle of Glen Allen, formerly of Springfield, VA, died Tuesday, May 24.

She was preceded in death by her son, David Criddle, and husband, Clement R. Criddle, Jr. She is survived by daughter, Catherine Rathbone; son-in-law Keith Rathbone; son, William Criddle, daughter-in-law, Anna Criddle, and grandchildren, Stephen, Allison and Jessica Rathbone.

Ms. Criddle graduated from the Ohio State University and received a M.S. in Education from George Mason University in 1999. She had a fulfilling career in international finance with the World Bank in Washington, DC. She enjoyed her many volunteer positions including most recently as a tutor with the READ Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 31, at 1pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road, Richmond, VA with visitation from 12pm – 1pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to So Others Might Eat (SOME), 71 O Street, Washington, DC, 20001.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenAshland.com for the Criddle family.

