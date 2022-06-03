Obituary – Joy Higginbotham Cobb

Joy Higginbotham Cobb, age 82, of Henrico, VA passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, May 30, 2022 due to complications suffered from Frontotemporal Dementia. She is survived by her loving husband of 14 years, Wendell D. “Sage” Hadford; children, Amy Jo Watkins (Curt), Kendall C. Cobb, JoAnn C. Rossi (Ben), and Christopher S. Cobb (Ellen); grandchildren, Emma J. Watkins, Cole M. Watkins, Johnnie G. Watkins, James R. Watkins, Nora I. Rossi, Tyler E. Rossi, Jake L. Rossi, Josephine J. Cobb, Eve M. Cobb; and brother, Henry Hale Higginbotham. Preceding her in death were her young and vibrant parents, Henry and Josephine Higginbotham, and her husband of 29 years, beloved father of her four children, Russell Edward Cobb.

Joy was from Brooksville, Florida. Growing up on her parents’ farm, she learned a great love for the outdoors. In her youth, she enjoyed being a high school majorette. After her parents passing, she lived in Chesterfield, Virginia with the family of her cousins, Henry E. Myers Jr. and Minerva M. Walters and in Tampa, Florida with her aunt, JoJo Anderson. Joy obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Florida and a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education with a specialization in Reading from VCU. As a teacher, she had a unique calming quality and was respected for never having to raise her voice. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her 9 grandchildren.

Joy was very adventuresome and loved all outdoor activities and sports. She filled her life with hobbies such as skiing, swing dancing, rollerblading, rock climbing, walking, reading, playing games, traveling, long walks on the beach, hosting friends as well as many national and international guests, and most importantly, spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved living in fellowship, participating in Bible studies, and being an active and involved member of her church, Second Baptist in Richmond, Virginia.

She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and giving nature. Through her faithfulness, she was able to live a positive and relationship-centered life. It is a comfort to her family that she is now at peace surrounded by God’s glorious light.

A service will be held at Second Baptist Church, 9614 River Road, in the sanctuary beginning at 12:00 pm on Friday June 10, 2022. A private burial will follow.

The Cobb Family would like to express their deep appreciation to Jennifer Alford and the staff at Kindred Hospice for providing much comfort to Joy over the last year.