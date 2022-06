Click here to read the full article. Hulu’s “Dopesick” is the first program honored as the Peabody Awards starts announcing the winners of its 2022 awards this morning. The virtual announcements kicked off with Jon Stewart presenting the award for “Dopesick,” which was accepted by star Michael Keaton. “Tackling such an important issue as the opioid crisis in America was not only daunting but well worth it. We are so honored to receive this award from an institution like the Peabody Awards,” Keaton said. “To address the devastation that has been brought on by the Sackler family and big Pharma, and...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO