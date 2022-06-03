ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘So You Were Naked?’ Hoda Kotb, 57, Grills Jenna Bush Hager, 40, About Her Nude Sunbathing Confessions In Cringeworthy Chat, But Jenna Has Important Cancer Warning

By Marisa Sullivan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbracing Body Confidence—While Protecting Yourself—in the Sun. Co-hosts Hoda Kotb, 57, and Jenna Bush Hager, 40, recently discussed nude sunbathing on their self-titled show, TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. Jenna began an impromptu lecture on protecting yourself in the sun, ultimately admitting that she had indeed gone...

Salon

When a royal child misbehaves, a mother is blamed. She shouldn't be

One star shone brightly at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, an extended weekend of parades, church services, a derby, a pageant and pomp and circumstance marking Her Majesty The Queen's 70 years of service. The Queen herself did not attend the weekend festivities (though people waved gamely at a hologram in a gilded carriage, in an attraction that could give Disney World a run for its money). The palace ascribed the absence of the elderly monarch, who survived COVID earlier this year, to "episodic mobility issues."
HollywoodLife

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Lyssa Marries Girlfriend In Beach Ceremony

Dog The Bounty Hunter‘s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, 34, announced on Instagram that she got married in Hawaii. Lyssa shared gorgeous snapshots from her June 3 wedding ceremony where she said “I do” to her partner Leiana Evensen. Lyssa stunned in a white over-the-shoulder dress, while Leiana wore a white button down shirt and shorts. The couple, who also each wore floral headpieces, eventually stripped down into matching white bikinis to pose for more photos in the water after the ceremony.
