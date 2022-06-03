ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Reward Offered for Information In Flint Man’s Death

By News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest for the death of...

WNEM

Crime Stoppers offering up to $2.5K for information on unsolved homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide from March. On Thursday, March 24, at about 6:35 p.m., 31-year-old Lequavis Marquan Williams was found in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Crime Stoppers said he was found at the intersection of Avenue A and E. Baker Street in Flint.
FLINT, MI
Police looking for suspect vehicle possibly involved in Flint murder

FLINT, Mich. - Police are looing for a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide. 31-year-old Lequavis Marquan Williams was found shot to deaths in his vehicle on the corner of of Avenue A and E. Baker Street on Flint’s north side on March 24th. Investigators say...
FLINT, MI
