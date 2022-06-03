ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zion Williamson to Workout With Pelicans' Veterans

By Chris Dodson
 4 days ago

CJ McCollum and Willy Hernangomez will have Zion Williamson ready to start the season after a month's worth of offseason workouts.

CJ McCollum and Willy Hernangomez will have Zion Williamson ready to start the season after a month's worth of offseason workouts. Both McCollum and Hernangomez have shared some information on when and where the team will be putting in their offseason work. Williamson should be in great shape to start the 2022-23 season going by the workouts being planned by his teammates.

McCollum and Jose Alvarado are making the media rounds and keeping the Pelicans in the news . McCollum said during the NBA Finals broadcast that he has been in contact with Williamson. “We’ve been communicating this summer about times we’re going to meet up. I’m gonna get him out to New York to work with me during draft week… I’m getting him out to Vegas to spend some time together.”

There are several players trying to arrange some offseason workout sessions in Phoenix this summer. Apparently, McCollum is waiting to hear back from Brandon Ingram judging from a lighthearted Instagram post. Some of the guys will link up in Europe to go to Spain and Lithuania, with Jaxson Hayes and Williamson saying they wanted to work at Hernangomez’s summer camp in Spain.

The Pelicans have confirmed that recent imaging of Zion Williamson’s right fifth metatarsal “showed continued improvement. Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions.” He should be a full participant in training camp.

It should be a lively gym with the jovial Williamson a full participant. Williamson said during his exit interview he was “in a great space...Being around the guys, being in Smoothie King, seeing that playoff environment...And the locker room. We have a special locker room. My first two years, it was a good locker room, but this year it was more together.”

Apr 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during warm ups before game six against the Phoenix Suns of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Williamson brings approximately 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists to the rotation when he is healthy. Concerns over his health and the inclusion of some injury clauses might be the only hold-up in contract extension negotiations. Williamson is eligible for a five-year, $185 million contract extension, which can be made official on July 1.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst is on record reporting, "The Pelicans, at this point are not willing to offer a full five-year guaranteed deal...They will offer him a huge contract but will not guarantee all of it."

Williamson will probably take it easy during workouts until the ink is dried and his future with the team is secured. He can spend the next month filming his new commercials for his numerous endorsement deals. After that, his teammates have plans to get together in preparation for another playoff run.

After seeing what this team is capable of towards the end of last season and through the series against the Phoenix Suns, this team's potential with Williamson is too great to waste. It's why McCollum, Ingram, Hernangomez, and Alvarado are contacting Williamson ready to get started on next season's work.

