ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

COVID lawsuits push doctors to provide substandard care

By Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oh8zQ_0fzLpqAf00
Ivermectin, 3 mg tablet, as sold in the U.S. Brand name: Stromectol, manufactured by Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals. (Getty Images)

An appeals court ruling last week blocked a court order that could have required a hospital to go against its own protocols and provide a COVID-19 patient with a widely discredited and ineffective treatment.

But the fact that the original order was ever issued points to a remarkable development at the crossroads of law, medicine and politics: an attitude growing in some quarters that elevates patients’ wishes above the professional knowledge and judgment of health care providers.

“There’s this idea that whatever a patient wants, they should get,” says Pilar Ossorio, a bioethics law professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School and a scholar in ethics at the Morgridge Institute for Research.

The court case took place in Waukesha County. The medicine involved is ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug that has been used in animals as well as humans. Medical studies as well as papers from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have all concluded that ivermectin doesn’t help patients with COVID-19.

“There’s a very strong consensus, overwhelming consensus, that ivermectin is ineffective,” says Dr. Rob Hoffman, a Madison physician who specializes in hospital care.

Despite the evidence, the drug has been embraced by some enthusiasts as an alternative treatment. Among ivermectine’s boosters are skeptics of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s a really amazing and really new phenomenon,” says Hoffman, who has had COVID-19 patients who have asked for the drug, sometimes getting angry or threatening lawsuits when he denies the request. “Somewhere along the line a significant part of the population has become convinced that all COVID treatment is a political issue.”

The Waukesha case is one more instance in which the COVID-19 pandemic has been politicized.

“The responsibilities of providers and the rights of patients are not necessarily confined to the private realm now,” says political scientist Philip Rocco of Marquette University.

Internet medical advice

On Sept 19, 2021, Waukesha County resident John Zingsheim was admitted to Aurora Medical Center-Summit after being diagnosed with COVID-19 three days before. Two weeks later, on Oct. 3, he was intubated and put on a ventilator. At the hospital, Zingsheim was treated with a steroid and three other drugs, while he declined the antiviral drug remdesivir, according to the appellate court opinion.

Zingsheim’s nephew, Allen Gahl, holds a power of attorney for health care for his uncle. According to the appellate court ruling, Gahl read about the use of ivermectin for COVID-19 through an internet search. Gahl spoke with a Wisconsin physician who recommended ivermectin. The doctor wrote a prescription for Zingsheim without having met him, based on information from Gahl.

Aurora doctors refused the request for ivermectin, saying it would be “below the standard of care” for COVID-19 patients, the appeals court opinion states.

Gahl filed a petition in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Oct. 7, asking a judge to order the hospital to honor the ivermectin prescription. After a hearing on Oct. 12, Judge Lloyd Carter issued an order directing the hospital to administer the prescription. In a follow-up hearing the next day, the judge modified the order, stating that it would be up to Gahl to supply the ivermectin and to supply a doctor “that meets the approval of the hospital” to administer the prescription.

Aurora appealed the judge’s order to the state Court of Appeals District II, which stayed the order. The Wisconsin Supreme Court denied a petition by Gahl for the high court to take the case directly.

In an opinion issued May 25, the appeals court reversed the judge’s order on a vote of 2-1. The opinion was written by Judge Lori Kornblum and joined by Judge Lisa Neubauer.

“We do not decide the medical question of what the standard of care should be. We are not doctors,” the opinion states. But on legal grounds, it concludes, “we hold that the circuit court had no legal authority to compel Aurora, a private healthcare provider, to provide care that is below its standard of care. We further hold that the court had no legal authority to compel Aurora to credential an outside provider to provide care that is below the standard of care.”

In a dissent, Judge Shelley Grogan insisted that the lower court “did not erroneously exercise its discretion” in granting the order, and that it should remain in place.

‘It’s my body’

Ossorio, the UW Law School professor, says that it’s rare for courts to insert themselves into medical decisions, particularly to overrule a health provider.

When it does happen, it’s more likely to involve a life-or-death situation and a proposed treatment for which the expected outcome is ambiguous, she says. In other situations, it might involve an order to continue a life-preserving treatment that doctors believe is no longer effective but family members are unwilling to stop.

Neither of those applies to ivermectin, however, Ossorio observes: “One of the things about ivermectin is there was never any evidence that it was an effective treatment.”

She compares cases like the one in Waukesha to the campaign that passed the “Right to Try Act” in 2018, intended to give patients easier access to unapproved drugs in certain cases.

“There’s a political movement behind it — ‘It’s my body. We don’t care what our doctors think about ivermectin,’” Ossorio says, paraphrasing the point of view of patients who might clamor for such drugs without regard to the advice of medical professionals. “It comes from the same intellectual and political position that doesn’t really recognize it’s not just me [the patient] that’s making the decision.”

Courts have a role in encouraging professionals to police themselves, including medical professionals, she says. But she finds a judge’s willingness to overrule a medical professional’s judgment about an appropriate standard of care “disturbing.”

“It’s really bad for the medical profession and for all of us who want the health care system to be successful for patients to be able to take this kind of case to court and win,” says Ossorio. “It may incentivize the health care system to provide not just unnecessary care but dangerous care.”

Rocco, who has studied political polarization in health care and public health policy, notes that Karen Mueller, the lawyer representing the nephew in the Waukesha case, is running in the Republican primary for state attorney general on a platform opposed to COVID-19 vaccines and challenging hospitals in their treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The appeals court decision to overturn the ivermectin order is unlikely to quiet the conflict. “Because every aspect of the pandemic has been politicized, you are now seeing real challenges to medical providers’ judgment,” Rocco says. “And whether or not they have a future in the courts in Wisconsin, it absolutely is something we might expect to see in the attorney general’s race.”

Hoffman says that even if ivermectin were an effective antiviral drug — which research has not demonstrated — using it after the first week or so of illness makes no sense. Antiviral drugs are only used in that early phase of the illness.

In the weeks that follow, the illness is inflammatory, “where the damage to the body is really from the immune system going out of control.”

For Hoffman, the Waukesha case adds to the alarm he has already experienced when patients turn aside recommended treatment for COVID-19 and demand ineffective remedies.

“The idea that courts are going to decide what is proper medical therapy is pretty scary,” he says. “It doesn’t seem to me that any judge has any qualifications to make that judgment on behalf of the patient. These medical decisions are extremely complicated — that’s why people go through years and years of training.”

Wisconsin Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Wisconsin Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Ruth Conniff for questions: [email protected] Follow Wisconsin Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 1

Related
MedPage Today

High Density of MS Patients in Wisconsin -- But Why?

Large numbers of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients appear to be clustered in southeastern Wisconsin, and researchers are trying to find out why. Healthcare records showed densities of MS patients as high as 1,000 cases per 100,000 persons in some Wisconsin zip codes, about three times the norm of 353 per 100,000 population in the Midwest, reported Ahmed Obeidat, MD, PhD, of the Medical College of Wisconsin and Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, in a platform session at the 2022 annual meeting of the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

ProHealth Care welcomes new internal physician

WAUKESHA – ProHealth Care has announced the addition of Charlene Vander Zanden, M.D., an internal medicine physician, to its clinic at 2750 Golf Road in Delafield. Internal medicine physicians, or internists, provide primary care for people 18 and older. They are also trained to care for adults with multiple long-term health conditions.
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Brookfield business owner in need of kidney donations

BROOKFIELD — Two ways to describe Cindi Wentlandt, owner of Skin Deep Spa, are resilient and a good friend. She has supported herself for over 30 years through her business in Brookfield. Wentlandt lost both parents and is close with her cousins and a handful of friends. Now everyone’s good friend is in the fight of her life as she is in dire need of two kidneys.
BROOKFIELD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Waukesha County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Waukesha County, WI
Government
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Waukesha County, WI
Health
CBS 58

Meet Eddie Rabbit, available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is currently offering name-your-price adoptions for its bunnies. Maren McFarlane from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 on Tuesday, June 7 to introduce us Eddie Rabbit, a 4-month-old bunny available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee Campus. Plus she is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
101 WIXX

Mother of Kiel Student at Center of Controversy Speaks

KIEL, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The mother of one of the students at the center of controversy in the Kiel School District is speaking out after the allegations made against her son were dropped. Rose Rabidoux says she’s still worried that the sexual harassment accusations made by the district against...
KIEL, WI
wpr.org

Weekend Roundup: Healing House is Wisconsin's first first medical recuperative shelter for families experiencing homelessness

The Healing House in Madison is the first medical recuperative shelter for families experiencing homelessness in Wisconsin, Angelica Euseary reports for the Cap Times. The program was one of six across the country awarded with a two-year grant from the CDC Foundation and National Institute for Medical Respite Care. The Healing House is designed to integrate behavioral health services and medical care to those experiencing homelessness.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Lawsuits#Cdc#Appellate Court#Drugs#Nih
spectrumnews1.com

Micro dairy milks uncommon cow in Wisconsin

FREEDOM, Wis.— Tammy Fritsch left corporate America to chase a dairy dream and she hasn’t looked back. Fritsch owns and operates Two Guernsey Girls Creamery with her daughter in Freedom, Wis. The dairy has 13 Guernsey cows. Fritsch said she milks 10. “We love it,” Fritsch said. “I’m...
FREEDOM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Customers unhappy with roofing contractor; Contact 6 investigates

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. - Delays, excuses and broken promises. Unhappy customers tell Contact 6 that was their experience with Platinum Construction. Now, some of those customers are turning to the courts. Every day, Erick Kissner says he picks up debris on his property from a roof job gone wrong. Kissner is...
Bring Me The News

Animals missing from Wisconsin zoo after locks cut overnight

At least one person is believed to have broken into a Wisconsin zoo and opened cages, allowing some animals to escape. Two great horned owls and two otters from the Ochsner Park Zoo are missing, according to the Baraboo Police Department. Even though the otters may bite, police emphasized that "there are no dangerous animals loose."
BARABOO, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
spectrumnews1.com

Kiel mother “relieved” Title IX investigation is closed

KIEL, Wis.–– Rose Rabidoux said Monday she’s relieved her battle with the Kiel School District is over. Her son, Braden, was one of three students facing a Title IX investigation. She said the school district told her he and others allegedly misused pronouns when addressing another student.
KIEL, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County bear sightings: DNR says bears are looking for snacks

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Nightlife is getting wild in rural Waukesha County. Residents are reporting late-night sightings of a bear wandering through neighborhoods. Wisconsin DNR specialists say a homeowner living off of McMahon Road on the north side of Oconomowoc got a surprise Thursday night – a bear sighting. Brad...
Q985

Iconic Wisconsin Bar Sign Sold, Buyer Reveals Why They Bought It

88 Tavern in Beloit, Wisconsin, had been around for nearly three decades. The establishment has been known by a few different names, the aforementioned 88 Tavern, Kline's Club 88, and Kline's (Rooney's) 88 Pub Grub and Club. There are multiple accounts on Facebook for the 65 Portland Avenue location. The...
BELOIT, WI
CBS 58

West Bend shuts down well due to high levels of PFAS contamination

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The city of West Bend recently shut down one of its wells due to high levels of PFAS contamination. PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals. They accumulate in the environment over time and break down slowly.
wlip.com

Police search for Wisconsin cemetery shooter who injured 2

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police are still searching for whoever opened fire during a funeral at a Wisconsin cemetery. Someone began shooting during Da’Shontay King’s funeral Thursday afternoon in Racine. King was fatally shot by Racine police last month. A 19-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman were...
RACINE, WI
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
2K+
Followers
787
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy