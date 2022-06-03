Alabama Original: Alabama Barn Quilt Trail

Wendy Montealegre stood in the pouring rain. She could see the chained-up dogs a concerned neighbor had called her about. She could also see puppies in a crate nearby. “Get off my property or I’ll call the police,” a woman yelled at her. The rain came down harder and a crate crammed with puppies started to fill with water as they scratched frantically. Music blared from the house even though it was in the middle of the day. Montealegre had no choice but to leave. According to the law, she was trespassing, and she didn’t want to be shot.

