Alabama Original: Alabama Barn Quilt Trail

When Dale Robinson is home, his car isn't parked in his garage. Instead, it's on the driveway. That's because his garage is more of a workshop than anything else. It serves as the starting point of the journey for each and every Alabama barn quilt square. They're large squares,...
Looking for that getaway place this summer and you have a few million to play around with? There are several options on Alabama’s lakes. Birmingham’s Lake Homes Realty offers a few possibilities in its latest quarterly report on lake homes markets around the country. The value of all...
Our friends at This is Alabama recently posed a simple question, as they often do on Facebook: What’s your favorite kid-friendly restaurant in Alabama?. Readers chimed in with some great answers, for these purposes, we will not include the following on our list: “No such thing as a favorite “kid friendly” restaurant!” or “The one with the least amount of kids in it!!” or “My house...have you seen the price of gas in Alabama???”
The Auburn baseball team won its first regional title at home since 1999 -- and the Tigers did it by scoring 51 runs on 49 hits over three games. That’s more scoring than some football teams do in a month. Also on today’s briefing, we have an Army helicopter...
The Alabama Department of Public Health has released its fish consumption advisories for 2022. The advisories alert the public as to the “species of fish in which waterbodies may present an elevated health hazard,” ADPH said. “Unfortunately, certain toxic chemicals have been found in some lakes and rivers...
The lakefront and lake-accessible real-estate market in Alabama has reached a milestone. Residents on some Birmingham Southside streets are buzzing about reports of dogs that are believed to be out killing cats at night. Mo Brooks is trying to mend fences with former President Donald Trump. The “Down in Alabama”...
There are a few things on this planet that bring people together and put a smile on their faces. Oh, it’s not what your thinking…. Other than my awesome personality, it’s good music, great people, and delicious food. Told you it’s NOT what you’re thinking….
State offices will be closed in Alabama Monday to commemorate the birth of Confederate president Jefferson Davis. Monday, June 6 is a state holiday, one of three in Alabama that honor Confederate leaders: Robert E. Lee’s birthday, which is marked in January on the same day as Martin Luther King Day; Confederate Memorial Day in April; and Davis’ birthday in June.
James Stinson is many things: car wash manager, Indiana resident, and the man many say is responsible for the capture of North Alabama fugitive Casey White. Stinson told the Evansville Courier & Press he’s not the person who received the $5,000 reward Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey offered for help ending the nationwide manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway by the FBI after multiple media outlets across the state received a bomb threat email Tuesday indicating explosive devices had been planted at the homes and offices of multiple state officials, among others. The email, with the subject line “We placed bombs...
Wendy Montealegre stood in the pouring rain. She could see the chained-up dogs a concerned neighbor had called her about. She could also see puppies in a crate nearby. “Get off my property or I’ll call the police,” a woman yelled at her. The rain came down harder and a crate crammed with puppies started to fill with water as they scratched frantically. Music blared from the house even though it was in the middle of the day. Montealegre had no choice but to leave. According to the law, she was trespassing, and she didn’t want to be shot.
Strong to severe storms will be possible for parts of north and central Alabama several times this week, according to the National Weather Service. Multiple rounds of storms could be possible, but the timing of when they could arrive is uncertain, forecasters said. The strongest storms could have winds capable...
In addition to the trade work during construction, upon completion, the project will create six operational jobs and 10 staff truck drivers. “Linde’s new investment in rural Washington County is significant because it shows that the company is growing and thriving in Alabama,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “I...
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler spoke in Opelika on his run for Alabama Secretary of State. Zeigler spoke on reporting the ethics complaint that caused the former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley’s resignation, the $3 billion prison rental scheme, and Amendment One that would have taken away citizens’ right to vote for Alabama State Board of Education.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has authorized June 20, 2022, as Juneteenth Day, a state holiday in Alabama. All state offices will be closed except in areas where it is essential to maintain personnel, on that date. The holiday for state employees follows federal legislation that made Juneteenth...
Ryan and Geri-Martha O’Hara started Big Spoon Creamery in 2014 as an ice cream cart (later a truck) and subscription service before settling into a brick-and-mortar location in Birmingham’s Avondale neighborhood in 2017. At that point, there weren’t many ice cream shops in the city to look to...
If you’ve got a new degree and are ready to hit the job market, several companies in Alabama might be the best place to drop off your resume. Forbes is out with a list of the 300 best companies for new graduates. The magazine worked with market research company...
One hundred and twenty miles of Alabama railroad track is getting a $5 million dollar grant from Washington, D.C. for improvements. The money will finance improvements to the Alabama Tennessee Riverway. That’s a stretch of track extending from Birmingham to the rail barge terminal at the Port of Guntersville. The improvements include upgrades to existing track to handle more traffic, rockslide warning signage, and bridge repairs. The work is expected to allow trains to travel safely at higher speeds. The Federal Railroad Administration announced recipients of funding from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program. Nationally the group is awarding close to $400 million dollars for forty six projects in thirty two states and the District of Columbia. Other southern states to receive grants include Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi.
Alabama freshman offensive lineman Dayne Shor is transferring to Connecticut, he announced Sunday evening. Shor entered the transfer portal early last month, releasing a statement at the time that he had been “dealing with the struggle of mental health.” Shor noted at the time that he had received treatment for his conditions at Herren Wellness in Massachusetts, a facility that is about 55 miles from UConn’s campus.
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Irvington seafood is recalling one-pound packages of “Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat.”. The recall is due to the potential of contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes. The possible contaminant is an organism that can cause serious and even fatal infections in children, elderly people and...
