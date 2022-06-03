ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Original: Alabama Barn Quilt Trail

By Luke Hajdasz
WAAY-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Dale Robinson is home, his car isn't parked in his garage. Instead, it's on the driveway. That's because his garage is more of a workshop than anything else. It serves as the starting point of the journey for each and every Alabama barn quilt square. They're large squares,...

www.waaytv.com

AL.com

11 awesome kid-friendly Alabama restaurants, according to readers

Our friends at This is Alabama recently posed a simple question, as they often do on Facebook: What’s your favorite kid-friendly restaurant in Alabama?. Readers chimed in with some great answers, for these purposes, we will not include the following on our list: “No such thing as a favorite “kid friendly” restaurant!” or “The one with the least amount of kids in it!!” or “My house...have you seen the price of gas in Alabama???”
Hidden Alabama Tasty Gem That’s Hard To Find

There are a few things on this planet that bring people together and put a smile on their faces. Oh, it’s not what your thinking…. Other than my awesome personality, it’s good music, great people, and delicious food. Told you it’s NOT what you’re thinking….
AL.com

Jefferson Davis birthday 2022: What’s open, what’s closed in Alabama today? Will mail run?

State offices will be closed in Alabama Monday to commemorate the birth of Confederate president Jefferson Davis. Monday, June 6 is a state holiday, one of three in Alabama that honor Confederate leaders: Robert E. Lee’s birthday, which is marked in January on the same day as Martin Luther King Day; Confederate Memorial Day in April; and Davis’ birthday in June.
wtvy.com

Bomb threat email targets homes, offices of Alabama officials

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway by the FBI after multiple media outlets across the state received a bomb threat email Tuesday indicating explosive devices had been planted at the homes and offices of multiple state officials, among others. The email, with the subject line “We placed bombs...
AL.com

Guest opinion: Fatal dog maulings, overpopulation, underfunded shelters in Alabama

Wendy Montealegre stood in the pouring rain. She could see the chained-up dogs a concerned neighbor had called her about. She could also see puppies in a crate nearby. “Get off my property or I’ll call the police,” a woman yelled at her. The rain came down harder and a crate crammed with puppies started to fill with water as they scratched frantically. Music blared from the house even though it was in the middle of the day. Montealegre had no choice but to leave. According to the law, she was trespassing, and she didn’t want to be shot.
AL.com

Strong storms possible in parts of Alabama this week

Strong to severe storms will be possible for parts of north and central Alabama several times this week, according to the National Weather Service. Multiple rounds of storms could be possible, but the timing of when they could arrive is uncertain, forecasters said. The strongest storms could have winds capable...
madeinalabama.com

Linde plans to build $83 million hydrogen plant in Alabama

In addition to the trade work during construction, upon completion, the project will create six operational jobs and 10 staff truck drivers. “Linde’s new investment in rural Washington County is significant because it shows that the company is growing and thriving in Alabama,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “I...
WTVM

Alabama state auditor speaks on run for secretary of state

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler spoke in Opelika on his run for Alabama Secretary of State. Zeigler spoke on reporting the ethics complaint that caused the former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley’s resignation, the $3 billion prison rental scheme, and Amendment One that would have taken away citizens’ right to vote for Alabama State Board of Education.
WSFA

Gov. Ivey declares June 20th as Juneteenth state holiday for 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has authorized June 20, 2022, as Juneteenth Day, a state holiday in Alabama. All state offices will be closed except in areas where it is essential to maintain personnel, on that date. The holiday for state employees follows federal legislation that made Juneteenth...
thisisalabama.org

An Alabama ice cream with Alabama ingredients

Ryan and Geri-Martha O’Hara started Big Spoon Creamery in 2014 as an ice cream cart (later a truck) and subscription service before settling into a brick-and-mortar location in Birmingham’s Avondale neighborhood in 2017. At that point, there weren’t many ice cream shops in the city to look to...
apr.org

Stretch of Alabama railway to get a federal spruce up

One hundred and twenty miles of Alabama railroad track is getting a $5 million dollar grant from Washington, D.C. for improvements. The money will finance improvements to the Alabama Tennessee Riverway. That’s a stretch of track extending from Birmingham to the rail barge terminal at the Port of Guntersville. The improvements include upgrades to existing track to handle more traffic, rockslide warning signage, and bridge repairs. The work is expected to allow trains to travel safely at higher speeds. The Federal Railroad Administration announced recipients of funding from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program. Nationally the group is awarding close to $400 million dollars for forty six projects in thirty two states and the District of Columbia. Other southern states to receive grants include Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi.
AL.com

Alabama offensive lineman transferring to Connecticut

Alabama freshman offensive lineman Dayne Shor is transferring to Connecticut, he announced Sunday evening. Shor entered the transfer portal early last month, releasing a statement at the time that he had been “dealing with the struggle of mental health.” Shor noted at the time that he had received treatment for his conditions at Herren Wellness in Massachusetts, a facility that is about 55 miles from UConn’s campus.
WAFF

Recall involving Alabama seafood company

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Irvington seafood is recalling one-pound packages of “Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat.”. The recall is due to the potential of contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes. The possible contaminant is an organism that can cause serious and even fatal infections in children, elderly people and...
