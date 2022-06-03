ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU AD Calls Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher ‘Hillbillies’

By Erin McCarty
 3 days ago
LSU football is huge in Louisiana and the biggest enemy in these parts is Alabama and Nick Saban. Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M is a pretty good target for LSU fans. Tiger...

What the Heck Just Happened?

You turned it off, didn’t you? Admit it. It was hopeless. There was no chance. LSU had lost this one. Early on, it looked like it was gonna be one of those games in which both offenses threw haymakers at one another until the last team up finally won in the ninth. Then it turned into a depressing blowout loss which would be a referendum on the Jay Johnson era so far.
Louisiana wins three of four in first NCAA Regional games

Louisiana (KPLC) - The NCAA Baseball Tournament kicked off on Friday night as the four remaining Louisiana universities played in their first regional games. The LSU Tigers took on the Kennesaw State Owls as the two and three seeds in the Hattiesburg Regional. The Owls quickly jumped out to a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the first. LSU quickly responded in the bottom half with an RBI double from Jordan Thompson.
Trojans again looking for football coach after Moore resigns from program

The Central Lafourche football program is again looking for a head football coach after another coach resigned from the program. Principal Chris Arnold confirmed to The Gazette this morning that Trojans coach Darin Moore had resigned from the program this morning, ending what was a 4-month tenure with the team.
Hammond will host three LHSAA State Championship series in 2023, 2024

Three marquis Louisiana High School Championship Tournaments are coming back to Hammond and Tangipahoa Parish. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced Hammond will be the host city for the LHSAA Girls Basketball State Championship Tournament, and the LHSAA Boys and Girls Soccer State Championship Tournaments. “This is exciting...
New attraction franchise now open in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Looking ‘fore’ some family fun?. Visit the new golfing attraction, GolfSuites as they open a new location in the Baton Rouge area. GolfSuites is a family center offering multiple bays, a natural outdoor environment, cornhole, and more. It is open to all skill levels from beginners to competitive golfers.
Rob49 Taps Kevin Gates & Birdman On "Hustler's Anthem V2"

Rob49's built an organic buzz through the streets over the past few months. Hailing from New Orleans, he's continued to build a strong following across the South and he's beginning to reap the benefits of all the labor he's put in. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Lil Baby for "Vulture Island V2," a remix to his December 2021 single that landed on April's Welcome To Vulture Island.
Officials evacuate Mall of Louisiana due to smoke

Dr. Steve interviews Dr. Chris Landsea from the National Hurricane Center to discuss what we know about possible links between climate change and hurricanes. Gov. Edwards talks COVID, legislative session, more. Updated: 8 hours ago. Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference on Thursday, June 2, to pass on...
Brief incident at Mall of Louisiana sends some shoppers scurrying

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fire alarm sounded at the Mall of Louisiana Thursday (June 2) evening, but officials later confirmed that neither smoke nor fire was found. Some shoppers were asked to leave certain areas of the mall shortly before 6 p.m., but representatives with St. George Fire confirmed that an investigation into the incident yielded no reason for concern.
Louisiana Man Killed and Passenger Suffers Moderate Injuries in Motorcycle Crash on LA 42

Louisiana Man Killed and Passenger Suffers Moderate Injuries in Motorcycle Crash on LA 42. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA 42 at LA 431 in Ascension Parish on June 4, 2022, shortly after 3:00 a.m. Shane King, 48, of Gonzales, Louisiana, died as a result of the accident. The initial investigation revealed that King was driving east on LA 42 in a 1991 Harley Davidson. For unknown reasons, King failed to negotiate a curve as he approached the roundabout, striking the curb. Both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the collision.
Entergy Louisiana bills are about to get bigger

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy Louisiana customers are going to see higher utility bills at the end of the month. Entergy says the average household will see at least $25 added to June’s bill. Those are customers that use about 1,000-kilowatt hours a month. It will come in the...
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

