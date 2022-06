HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. WLOS — The City of Hendersonville has officially contracted with a consultant for the visioning and branding of the 7th Avenue District. City council on Thursday, June 2, approved the hiring of Arnett Muldrow, a consultant out of Greenville, South Carolina, whose work is already familiar to many Hendersonville residents and frequent visitors. Muldrow worked with Hendersonville in 2007 to create the "H" logo that has come to represent the city's bustling downtown.

