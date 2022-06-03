This El Paso, Texas Mansion Just Dropped in Price by 23 Million Dollars

The statewide gas price average in Texas set a new record overnight. The current price average is $4.34 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is eight cents more than on this day last week and is $1.63 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.54 per gallon while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $4.16 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.71, which is the highest price ever recorded by AAA, is 11 cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.67 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO