US employers added 390K jobs in May

By Max Zahn
ABC News
 3 days ago

The U.S. saw a slight slowdown in job growth in May, as the economy added 390,000 jobs and the unemployment rate remained at 3.6%, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

The new data ended a streak of 12 straight months in which the U.S. economy added at least 400,000 jobs.

The moderately lower but robust job growth comes as the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates in an effort to bring down sky-high inflation.

“This economy needs to cool to get inflation under control and that is happening,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at broker OANDA.

The number of long-term unemployed, those who remain unemployed for 27 weeks or more, fell to 1.4 million but was 245,000 higher than pre-pandemic levels in February 2020.

MORE: Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites pocketbooks

The labor force participation rate, a measure of working-age Americans who hold jobs or are actively looking for one, inched up to 62.7% in May, suggesting that some workers still remain on the sidelines.

"Companies are still struggling to hire from a limited pool of workers," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corporation, said in a note. "That said, persistently high inflation combined with a falling savings rate may lure more Americans to work in the coming months."

ABC News

EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Biden administration on Friday set new requirements that increase the amount of ethanol that must be blended into the nation's gasoline supply but reduce previous ethanol-blending requirements due to a plunge in fuel demand during the coronavirus pandemic. The Environmental Protection Agency said it would...
The Guardian

The federal government is offering $10bn to small businesses – here’s how to apply

A not-so-new federal program to help small businesses just began distributing funds this past week. How much? How does $10bn sound?. That’s not a joke. The federal government is making available $10bn and all small businesses in the country are eligible for the money. This is not the paycheck protection program or the economic injury disaster loan program. Both of those Covid-relief efforts have expired. This is also not a loan program from the Small Business Administration. It’s from the treasury department. The program is called the state small business credit initiative, or SSBCI, and it works like this.
