Best Soundbar for 2022 – CNET

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModern TVs feature very small speakers which are designed to bounce sound off your TV stand, and they can sound distant and tinny as a result. The solution? Add a soundbar and transform your TV into a home theater. While the results can be dramatic, finding the best soundbar for TV...

CNET

Best Soundbar Deals: Save $300 on the LG SP8YA, $150 on Samsung HW-Q600A

These days, plenty of new movies are heading straight to streaming services like HBO Max and Disney Plus, so you don't always have to go to the theater to catch the latest blockbusters. And with the right soundbar, you can bring their stunning, immersive movie theater sound right to your own living room. There's a huge variety of kits and setups out there, from budget-friendly options that include just the soundbar, to expansive surround sound systems with multiple speakers and booming subwoofers. If you're not completely sure what you're looking for, you can consult our handy guide on how to shop for a soundbar, which covers the basics so you can figure out what system is going to work best for your needs.
