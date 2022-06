The Creston community will have some park improvements to look forward to in the near future, as the village has been selected to receive a $300,000 grant from the state. The money is slated to be used for a number of different improvement projects at the village’s Community Park, including resurfacing the parking lot and park entrance. The money will also cover the cost of upgrading the park’s restrooms, installing additional lighting and renovations to Murray Hall. The village says the improvements will take place sooner rather than later.

