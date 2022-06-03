ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Average Home Price Finally Goes Down, but Not By Much

By Michael Roberts
Westword
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the newly released June 2022 market trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, the average price for a detached home in the Mile High City fell last month for the first time since January, as did the median sales price. But the dips are so modest they...

www.westword.com

