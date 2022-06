Law & Order will be giving us at least 18 seasons of Jack McCoy. Sam Waterston will be back as the DA for Season 22 of the NBC drama series, Deadline reports. (He first appeared on the series in the Season 5 premiere in 1994.) With Anthony Anderson (who played Detective Kevin Bernard) not returning, that makes Waterston the only star from the original run still part of the continuation going forward. With this return reportedly for one more season, we’ll have to wait to find out, if Law & Order is renewed for Season 23, if this could be it or if he could sign a new deal again. (Anderson and Waterston signed on for one season originally for their returns.)

