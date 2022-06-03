ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarborough, ME

Service to community legacy of Windham WW II veteran

thewindhameagle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix words can define the life of World War II veteran Bob Miele of Windham and those are freedom, justice, honor, duty, mercy and hope. At age 99, Miele passed away on May 25 at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough, leaving behind a record of service to his community that...

frontpage.thewindhameagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's first ship airlifted to river

BATH, Maine — The large crowd cheered as the Virginia took to the air, and, finally, to the water. The 58-foot wood sailing ship, built by volunteers over the past 13-years, was hoisted into the air by two cranes, then slowly swung away from shore and gently lowered into the Kennebec River. The launch was the culmination of many years of planning, research, and fundraising, as well as hands-on woodworking to bring the Virginia to life.
MAINE STATE
westobserver.com

10 ways to make it a true New England summer

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Visiting Fenway Park is always a thrill, but there are other ways to enjoy the boys of summer. Among the pros, the AA Portland Sea Dogs (milb.com/portland) play at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. We also love the community feel of the Futures League (thefuturesleague.com) games. Seats are close to the field, kids burn their excess energy with silly activities, and there’s something eternally optimistic about the college players who all think they will make it to the show. Even with the Woosox in the same town, the Worcester Bravehearts (worcesterbravehearts.com) pull in the crowds at Hanover Insurance Park. For the cream of the collegiate crop, catch one of the Cape Cod Baseball League (capecodbaseball.org) matchups.
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Windham, ME
City
Windham, ME
Local
Maine Government
State
Washington State
State
Maine State
City
Washington, ME
City
Scarborough, ME
City
South Portland, ME
City
Falmouth, ME
Scarborough, ME
Government
WPFO

Rescued mustangs in Maine are headed back west to run wild

PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- Phoebe, Annie and Silver are far from their wild, western home but not for much longer. The trio of neglected, untamed mustang horses rescued from a southern Maine farm last summer will soon be headed back to the other side of the Rocky Mountains, where they came from. There, they will be set loose to live out their natural lives, galloping free, on a 9,000 acre wild horse preserve.
MAINE STATE
sailmagazine.com

Rise of the Virginia

This June, after over 25 years of research, planning and work, the completed replica of the Virginia will be launched from the Bath Freight Shed in Bath, Maine. This former railway station has been converted into a maritime hidden gem, featuring a small visitor center and educational programs in addition to being the site where countless volunteers have spent two decades hand-building the 51ft Virginia.
BATH, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Ww Ii#The Maine Veterans Home#Americans#Windham High School#The U S Army#European Theater#T5 Signal Corps#German
NECN

Construction Worker Killed in Collapse in Maine

A construction worker was killed in Rockland, Maine on Saturday after a carport he'd been working with a crew to remove collapsed on him. The Portland Press Herald reported that Kendall Ross, 37, of Rockland, had been working to remove a carport from a residence on Crescent Street when a beam supporting the structure that connected it to the house on the property collapsed after it was cut around 8:20 a.m.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Catherine Baker Adams, obituary

NORTHPORT — Catherine “Cathie” Baker Adams, 62, of Northport, Maine died May 24, 2022 at Waldo County General Hospital after a valiant battle with COVID-19. Cathie was born in Peekskill, New York, on March 6, 1960 to Aurore B. Boucher Adams and David Ward Adams. She was third oldest of 8 children and spent most of her childhood in southern Maine.
NORTHPORT, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
France
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
wabi.tv

Maine cat in need of forever home

THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Are you or someone you know looking for a new furry friend?. Pope Memorial Humane Society has a feline looking for a forever home. Sedrick is believed to be about ten years old. Sedrick has been at the humane society in Thomaston for 318 days!. We’re...
THOMASTON, ME
Kool AM

A Maine Man Was Killed Over The Weekend After a Garage Roof Collapses

According to reports from WGME 13, a man mas is dead following a tragic accident that happened in Rockland, Maine over the weekend. WGME reports that there was a demolition project happening on a garage on Crescent Street in Rockland on Saturday. During the project, the roof of the garage collapsed and landed on top of one of the workers. WGME reports that the victim was 37-year-old, Kendall Ross, of Rockland.
ROCKLAND, ME
WMTW

Driver charged with OUI in New Gloucester crash

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — A Cornville woman has been charged with operating under the influence after a crash in New Gloucester Saturday night. The Cumberland Count Sheriff's Office said they were called to a crash scene on Bennet Road around 9:15 p.m. where a pickup truck had struck a telephone pole.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
wabi.tv

UMS chief legal officer resigns, citing stress, amid turmoil

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The University of Maine System’s top legal official is citing stress as a reason for resigning. Jim Thelen sent a notice of his resignation to colleagues on Wednesday. The Kennebec Journal reported that he wrote that the stress was “unbearably intense” and that his decision was made in consultation with a doctor.
WMTW

Portland police issue warning amid weapons investigation

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are warning residents in a residential section of Portland to be cautious after a reportedly stolen rifle was found on the ground. The agency says another rifle may also have been hidden in the area by someone experiencing, what they called, “behavioral health issues.”
PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Brother Shucker serves cold fresh oysters from a food truck

ROCKPORT−Brother Shucker is a new fixture in Rockport and beyond the cheeky name, the food truck offers something no other food truck in the Midcoast has ever offered: fresh, raw oysters shucked on site. Zak Kuras moved to Maine in 2016 and started oyster farming on the Damariscotta River,...
ROCKPORT, ME
wgan.com

Governor announces $12.3M for apprenticeship programs

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) Fourteen organizations will receive $12.3 million in grants to expand apprentice programs, Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday. The funding is expected to provide more than 3,000 Mainers with apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship opportunities, more than doubling the number of apprentices, the governor said. “These grants reflect the state’s...
LEWISTON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy