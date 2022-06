ABERDEEN, SD (Press Release) – ACS is excited about Matt Rohrbach taking on the Head Coaching responsibilities for the 2022-2023 school year before transitioning to other life goals. Matt has spent a significant amount of time coaching our upcoming Senior Student Athletes and to be able to see them through their Senior season will be exciting and rewarding. Aaron Moeller has also invested in the ACS Basketball program through coaching and skill work, especially with the school’s younger student-athletes. Aaron will serve as Matt’s assistant coach before taking over as head coach for the 2023-2024 season. The two gentlemen will be able to share their talents to create a positive experience for our student-athletes.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 17 HOURS AGO