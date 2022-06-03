ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, ME

Immigrants take oath to become U.S. citizens during ceremony in Windham

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long and tiring journey to fulfill a dream requires a firm grip on motivation, tenacity and resilience. Over the Memorial Day weekend, the longstanding dream of becoming a United States citizen became a reality for 12 candidates from 10 different countries in Windham. Hosted by American Legion Auxiliary...

wabi.tv

UMS chief legal officer resigns, citing stress, amid turmoil

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The University of Maine System’s top legal official is citing stress as a reason for resigning. Jim Thelen sent a notice of his resignation to colleagues on Wednesday. The Kennebec Journal reported that he wrote that the stress was “unbearably intense” and that his decision was made in consultation with a doctor.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's first ship airlifted to river

BATH, Maine — The large crowd cheered as the Virginia took to the air, and, finally, to the water. The 58-foot wood sailing ship, built by volunteers over the past 13-years, was hoisted into the air by two cranes, then slowly swung away from shore and gently lowered into the Kennebec River. The launch was the culmination of many years of planning, research, and fundraising, as well as hands-on woodworking to bring the Virginia to life.
ngxchange.org

National culture wars come to Maine school districts

GRAY — About 50 people gathered in the fluorescent-lit basement of the Bible Believing Baptist Church late last month to hear a series of speakers warn about “the hyper-sexualization of school children” and “the left’s scorched-earth war against sacred sexuality.”. The chairman of the Gray...
wgan.com

Governor announces $12.3M for apprenticeship programs

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) Fourteen organizations will receive $12.3 million in grants to expand apprentice programs, Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday. The funding is expected to provide more than 3,000 Mainers with apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship opportunities, more than doubling the number of apprentices, the governor said. “These grants reflect the state’s...
WMTW

Portland police issue warning amid weapons investigation

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are warning residents in a residential section of Portland to be cautious after a reportedly stolen rifle was found on the ground. The agency says another rifle may also have been hidden in the area by someone experiencing, what they called, “behavioral health issues.”
WCAX

Motorcycle ride to support youth mental health

WELLS RIVER, Vt. (WCAX) - The “Widows Sons Masonic Riders” gathered Saturday morning at the P & H Truck Stop in Wells River to ride to remember one of their own and to ride for youth mental health. The group is heading north to Scarborough, Maine Saturday in...
nerej.com

Project of the Month: Landry/French Construction completes 68,000 s/f Department of Veterans Affairs’ Outpatient Clinic

Portland, ME After a decade of planning, the new 68,000 s/f Department of Veterans Affairs’ Maine Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), located on West Commercial St., was completed in December 2021 and opened its doors in February 2022. The facility will provide services to more than 100,000 Maine veterans (9.7% of the state’s population).
observer-me.com

Newport residents worried black dust from defunct railroad is harmful

NEWPORT — Camp owners and residents are concerned that a dark dust stirred up by recreational vehicles on a nearby multiuse trail and settling on their properties and Sebasticook Lake could be harmful to their health. Miles of old railbeds have been converted into trails for recreational use across...
westobserver.com

10 ways to make it a true New England summer

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Visiting Fenway Park is always a thrill, but there are other ways to enjoy the boys of summer. Among the pros, the AA Portland Sea Dogs (milb.com/portland) play at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. We also love the community feel of the Futures League (thefuturesleague.com) games. Seats are close to the field, kids burn their excess energy with silly activities, and there’s something eternally optimistic about the college players who all think they will make it to the show. Even with the Woosox in the same town, the Worcester Bravehearts (worcesterbravehearts.com) pull in the crowds at Hanover Insurance Park. For the cream of the collegiate crop, catch one of the Cape Cod Baseball League (capecodbaseball.org) matchups.
NECN

Construction Worker Killed in Collapse in Maine

A construction worker was killed in Rockland, Maine on Saturday after a carport he'd been working with a crew to remove collapsed on him. The Portland Press Herald reported that Kendall Ross, 37, of Rockland, had been working to remove a carport from a residence on Crescent Street when a beam supporting the structure that connected it to the house on the property collapsed after it was cut around 8:20 a.m.
WPFO

Rescued mustangs in Maine are headed back west to run wild

PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- Phoebe, Annie and Silver are far from their wild, western home but not for much longer. The trio of neglected, untamed mustang horses rescued from a southern Maine farm last summer will soon be headed back to the other side of the Rocky Mountains, where they came from. There, they will be set loose to live out their natural lives, galloping free, on a 9,000 acre wild horse preserve.
nrcm.org

My EV Road Trip from Los Angeles to Maine

We met Pete LaFond of Falmouth when he volunteered at a data entry party hosted at the Natural Resources Council of Maine office to help us analyze the results from our latest survey of electric car owners in Maine! More people than ever own electric cars, and we’re excited to bring their lessons learned to you soon. 
Q97.9

The Best Craigslist Missed Connections in Maine 5/26-6/1

Have you ever met someone at the grocery store, at a bar, or simply in passing and you kick yourself for not getting their name, their socials, or their number? Well, there is Craigslist for that. Each and every day there are new posts under “Missed Connections”. They explain where...
