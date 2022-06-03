Arccos Smart Golf Sensors GEN 3+ uses AI to pinpoint a player’s shots throughout the round
By Amy Poole
Capture 98% of all tee shots with the Arccos Smart Golf Sensors GEN 3+. Powered by AI, this golf accessory helps pinpoint your shots throughout an entire golf course. Moreover, these Arccos golf sensors provide accurate shot tracking to help you become a winner. In particular, with strokes gained analytics, you’ll...
Watch your favorite shows with exceptional quality when you have the All-New Hisense U6 Series 50″ smart TV. This 4K ULED TV boosts colors, contrasts, brightness, and motion. In fact, it features the Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut for richer, more accurate colors than a regular LED TV. For further visual enhancements, it offers up to 600 nits of peak brightness across up to 32 local dimming zones. Furthermore, the All-New Hisense U6 Series includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+. This range of technology provides a lifelike experience and brings content to life in your living room. This smart TV also includes Fire TV, enabling you to enjoy a spectrum of entertainment including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more. Additionally, this TV offers a 240 Hz motion rate and a 60 Hz native refresh rate to prevent blurring when objects are moving.
Keep your workspace tidy with the Harber London Wool Felt Desk Mat. Featuring a built-in cable holder, you can sort your cords to keep them in 1 place rather than taking up space on your desk. Moreover, the Harber London Wool Felt Desk Mat has a soft touch. This provides ample cushion and protection on your wrists and hands. In fact, the wool felt feels soft against the skin to remain gently on your wrists while you type. This material also keeps your workspace gadgets and accessories scratch-free. Furthermore, this desk accessory is available in 3 sizes to suit your space: 19.6″ by 11.8″, 31.49″ by 12.59″, and 31.49″ by 17.71″. Finally, available in Grey or Tan, it has a minimalist design that can elevate your work environment.
Clean up your home office with the Grovemade Wood Wall Shelf. Available in 2 widths—38″ and 54″—it’s perfect for both small and large offices. Moreover, this Grovemade shelf includes cork brackets reinforced with aluminum for strength while also doubling as integrated bookends. That’s great for avid readers! And the hidden slot means you can pass cords behind the shelf without the clutter. Best of all, installation is quick and easy, and you can push it tight against the wall with no visible fasteners. Moreover, this shelf is available in a maple or walnut finish and crafted from 15-ply premium walnut plywood, aluminum, and natural cork hand-stained with Japanese calligraphy ink. Overall, keep your work accessories and organized with this sturdy shelf.
Stay organized while you walk around town or go on an outdoor adventure with the Bellroy Venture Sling day bag series. It comes in 3 models—6L, 9L, and 10L capacities. All have features that keep your essential items where you can find them. Even the zipper has an innovative design since it opens at both ends, allowing you to see everything inside. Meanwhile, the main compartment has plenty of room for a water bottle, light jacket, and more. Then, a front zip pocket keeps your smaller items in easy reach. There’s even a soft-lined pouch for your phone or sunglasses. Moreover, a wide adjustable shoulder strap keeps these bags comfortable to carry all day long. Furthermore, an expandable gusset self-compresses when the bag is empty. Finally, made from 100% recycled fabric, this series is also eco-friendly.
Enjoy impressive graphics and power with the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 AMD Advantage Edition laptop. It combines the MD Ryzen 6000 Series processor and AMD Radeon RX 6800M mobile graphics with CORSAIR and Elgato’s vast ecosystem of exclusive software and technologies. As a result, it delivers immense capabilities for gaming, content creation, and streaming. Moreover, this gaming computer can handle huge applications like Adobe After Effects or OBS Studio. All the while, cutting-edge components, such as AMD Smart Access Memory, help unlock endless power. Furthermore, it includes an advanced compact vapor chamber cooling system that evenly spreads heat and achieves lower temperatures. Finally, it sports a 16” 2560 by 1600 QHD+ IPS screen to display colors in amazing detail. And the ultra-high 240 Hz refresh rate produces silky-smooth gameplay.
It's easy to understand the appeal of the Ford F-150. Dearborn's favorite child has become a symbol of America and, thanks to a reputation for durability, it's the country's best-selling vehicle - a title it has held for many years. As such, it's amassed a great following, many of whom enjoy customizing their trucks. Owners often turn to companies such as Roush for more power, capability, and a sweeter sound.
When we talk about “The American Dream” in the context of cars, the Chevrolet Corvette is, often, the car everyone looks up to. While largely sold in its home market, in the USA, the American sports car has had quite a faithful fanbase across the pond too. Because of this, some European carmakers tried capturing the essence of the Corvette with their own interpretation, a case in point being the Intermeccanica Indra, but in a British company, called Lightning Sports Cars UK revealed their take on a C3 Corvette, called the Lightning Sports TS, and we are not sure what to think of it.
Scientists have figured out how to make platinum more affordable as a catalyst: turn it into a low-temperature liquid. It's been known for centuries that noble metals like platinum, gold, ruthenium, and palladium make excellent catalysts for chemical reactions, because they help break the chemical bonds between atoms more efficiently than other metals.
Elon Musk has shared a new Cybertruck render with 6 wheels, a much wider rear body, a new rack to supplement the vault, and several other lithing features. Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in November 2019. Since then the vehicle has amassed over 1 million reservations with some estimates pushing the reservation number as high as 3 million.
SpinLaunch has created an alternative method for putting class satellites into low earth orbit. Their kinetic launch system is innovative and environmentally friendly – but when they add a camera inside it also becomes incredibly cool! The SpinLaunch team has recently used their Suborbital Accelerator to launch a camera into the Earth’s atmosphere. Naturally, it was rolling so its journey was captured in an awesome video.
Keep private home conversations for your ears only with the PriVeta Home. This Amazon Echo privacy device sits atop your smart speaker and blocks Alexa’s microphones with noise until you say the action word. We all love the convenience that Alexa brings to our everyday lives. It makes your...
Get the best of both business and casual worlds when you don the Twinvictus Bomber Blazers™ Italian fabric jackets. This collection gives you everything you want from a stylish bomber jacket in a design that doubles as a blazer. With styles you’ll wear all day long, they use high-quality Italian fabrics like 100% Merino wool, pure virgin wool, silk, and pure coconut for comfortability and class. With a Dutch design, the Bomber Blazer comes in several styles. Choose from Navy x Camouflage, Camel x Paisley, Navy Pinstripe x Emblems, Blue Camouflage x Bitcoin Gold. Ensuring you always feel dressed for success, this lightweight jacket resists odors, wicks moisture, regulates temperature, and offers incredible breathability. From business to casual and casual to chic, this versatile jacket has a high-quality, sophisticated design.
Researchers in Japan hope that deep ocean currents could become a new source of clean energy. They recently wrapped up the demonstration of a massive prototype generator that just spent three years underwater off the coast of Japan, capturing the slow but steady power of the deep ocean. Deep ocean...
Given a large number of projects available and the growing popularity of cryptocurrency, it is no surprise that the industry is gaining traction. However, deciding which cryptocurrencies to invest in is always a difficult task. This article lists the top three cryptocurrencies that can easily double one’s portfolio in 2022.
Meet a totally innovative way to transport your tool kit: the Paragon Straps customizable organization system. Made from simple, durable components, these patent-pending strap modules quickly and easily conform to gear of any shape or size. Not only that, but you can also position them in any orientation. Furthermore, with a completely adjustable and re-arrangeable design, they keep anything and everything you use securely in place. That’s thanks to their industrial-strength hook-and-loop-compatible materials. Designed as the ideal everyday carry solution, Paragon Straps suit everyone from campers to gamers and techies to chefs. Use multiple straps to hold larger items, subdivide any strap to hold multiple gadgets at the same time, and stack them to group like items! In fact, they hold hammers, laptops, chargers, tablets, knives, rulers—anything. Finally, each strap’s hook-and-loop materials hold 9.9 pounds per square inch, and the ballistic nylon field case carries up to 3.3 liters.
For many men, shaving is a part of their weekly, or even daily, routine. But most shavers simply don’t cut it; they lead to cuts, nicks, and bumps and even fail to deliver a clean shave. The Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver Kit, on the other hand, is different. With...
BMW recently updated its flagship and biggest SUV, the X7 Since its launch, however, core BMW fans haven’t been the happiest bunch when it comes to the overall design language that BMW chose over the outgoing model year. The bulk of the controversy comes from the more prominent grille design and the split headlights. But Mikhail Sachko, has put together some wide-body renderings to show the true potential of the X7.
Keeping items and everyday accessories organized is important for people of all professions. It can be frustrating to sift through your bag and rummage around for an item in question. While there’s an abundance of organization tools on the market that promise to prevent this from happening, they’re not always modular and adaptable to your accessories.
Listen to music for up to 26 hours nonstop with the adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC wireless earbuds. Designed with a secure fit, they remain securely in your ears at all times, making them perfect to wear during vigorous exercise or during your daily commute. Moreover, the adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC features both an ANC and Awareness mode. This means you can minimize external sounds or, for more spatial awareness, allow in background noise. In fact, they have an ergonomic design that blocks out distractions to keep you focused on the music. Finally, these wireless earbuds, which are available in light grey or night grey, boast an IPX5 water rating, enabling you to wear them in the gym or in the rain.
