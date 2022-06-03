Arccos Smart Golf Sensors GEN 3+ uses AI to pinpoint a player’s shots throughout the round

Stay organized while you walk around town or go on an outdoor adventure with the Bellroy Venture Sling day bag series. It comes in 3 models—6L, 9L, and 10L capacities. All have features that keep your essential items where you can find them. Even the zipper has an innovative design since it opens at both ends, allowing you to see everything inside. Meanwhile, the main compartment has plenty of room for a water bottle, light jacket, and more. Then, a front zip pocket keeps your smaller items in easy reach. There’s even a soft-lined pouch for your phone or sunglasses. Moreover, a wide adjustable shoulder strap keeps these bags comfortable to carry all day long. Furthermore, an expandable gusset self-compresses when the bag is empty. Finally, made from 100% recycled fabric, this series is also eco-friendly.

