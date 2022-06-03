ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Police ask for help to locate wanted Kansas felon after 2 chases

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are asking for help to locate a 47-year-old convicted felon who has led police in the Lawrence...

jcpost.com

JC Post

Police arrest Kan. woman in connection with stabbing at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing at Dillons on June 1, have made one arrest and continue to search for the suspect identified as 41-year-old Jason Bulger. On Monday evening, police arrested 37-year-old Amanda Bulger as part of the ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. She was...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

After Topeka man pulled over for expired tags, deputies allegedly find meth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After deputies noticed a vehicle with an expired registration on Monday night, they pulled the driver over and allegedly found methamphetamine. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Garrett A. Brice, 33, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop near SE 14th St. and SE Washington late Monday night.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Update: Woman identified in deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old […]
EMPORIA, KS
Great Bend Post

Two 13-year-olds enter plea for murder at Kansas park

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Five young teenagers including two 13-year-olds who are charged in a Kansas man's shooting death pleaded not guilty in juvenile court to first-degree murder. Court documents say the teenagers pleaded Monday. Three of the suspects who pleaded Monday are 14-years-old. A hearing for a sixth...
OLATHE, KS
JC Post

Woman dead, 3 children injured after Kansas crash and fire

LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident on the Kansas Turnpike have identified the victim. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Cadillac SRX driven by Sacha McNack, 31, Oklahoma City, was northbound on Interstate 335 near the Emporia exit just after noon Monday. The SUV traveled onto...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Man reports AR rifle stolen from truck in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police reports show a man reported his AR-22 rifle and other items were stolen from his truck in the 1000 block of Thurston St. Officers filed the burglary report just before 7 a.m. Monday. The victim, listed as a 24-year-old male, reported his black...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Search continues for Kansas man for stabbing at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing at Dillons on June 1, continue to search for the suspect identified as 41-year-old Jason Bulger. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the Dillons store at 2010 SE 29th Street in Topeka in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Michael Hern.
wibwnewsnow.com

Topeka Officer Found Not Guilty

A Topeka police officer did not use excessive force while arresting a man four years ago, a federal grand jury has ruled. Timothy Harris, who is Black, had alleged in the lawsuit that Officer Christopher Janes, who is white, violated his civil rights by throwing him to the ground, punching him, and using pepper spray while his hands were handcuffed behind his back.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Smith & Wesson AR-22 rifle taken in burglary

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating another reported gun theft in Manhattan. Just before 7a.m. Monday, officers a filed report for burglary in the 1000 block of Thurston St. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 24-year-old man reported his truck was broken into and...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Police: 21-year-old woman punched, shot in Manhattan

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a woman in Manhattan. Just before 3a.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the 900 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 21-year-old woman...
MANHATTAN, KS
Leavenworth Times

Carjacking leads to discovery of murder

A carjacking led to the discovery of a homicide at a Leavenworth apartment, a police official said. A suspect has been arrested in the case, according to Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said. Kitchens said officers responded to a stabbing shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue. A 45-year-old Leavenworth…
LEAVENWORTH, KS
JC Post

Medical emergency: Driver found dead after Kansas crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person was found dead in an accident just after 9a.m. Monday in Shawnee County. First responders found a pickup that struck a sign near the intersection of Topeka Blvd. and Lyman Road, according to Topeka Police Lt. Manuel Munoz. Officers found one victim in the pickup who...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Kan. driver jailed for chasing, shooting gun at vehicle

FRANKLIN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting on a Kansas highway and have made an arrest. Just after 6:30a.m. Friday, Sheriff's Deputies arrested 22-year-old Devin W. Fuller of Baldwin City following an investigation that suggested he shot a gun from his vehicle at another vehicle, according to a media release from the Franklin County Sheriff.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

70-year-old struck by car in Geary County

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 70 year-year-old woman crossing the road in Geary County was struck and sent to the hospital in suspected serious condition. The Junction City woman was crossing Highway 77 when she was struck by a 25-year-old Junction City man who was driving northbound in the outside lane. The driver hit her […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Graffiti painted on city signs, pedestrian bridge

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism in Manhattan. On Monday morning, officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 400 block of Knox Lane in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department Activity Report. The City of Manhattan Parks and Rec reported graffiti was painted...
MANHATTAN, KS
