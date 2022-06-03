ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Ford To Create 6,200 Union Jobs, Invest $3.7 Billion in EV, Gas-Engine Production

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcAc1_0fzLIAQk00

Ford announced it will invest $3.7 billion and add 6,200 new union jobs in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri as part of the company’s efforts to produce 2 million electric vehicles by 2026 .

See: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving
Find: 11 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

The company added that these actions will provide immediate healthcare benefits to all hourly employees and convert 3,000 temporary employees to permanent full-time status ahead of schedule, according to a June 2 press release.

“Ford is America’s Number 1 employer of hourly autoworkers, and this investment only deepens our commitment to building great new vehicles — from an all-new Mustang to new EVs — right here in the U.S. in partnership with the UAW,” Bill Ford, executive chair of Ford, said in the release. “I am proud that we are investing in the Midwest and taking real action to provide better benefits and working conditions for our workers on the plant floor.”

In addition, the company said it will invest $1 billion over the next five years to improve the workplace, with potential enhancements including better access to healthy food, new EV chargers in plant parking lots and better lighting in parking lots.

POLL : How Much Do You Expect To Spend on Travel This Summer?

The stock closed up 2.5% on June 2 and was up 2.51% in pre-market trading on June 3.

The $3.7 billion investment includes a $2 billion investment and 3,200 union jobs, including the creation of nearly 2,000 jobs in three assembly plants in Michigan to increase production of the all-new F-150 Lightning electric truck to 150,000 per year, produce an all-new Ranger pickup at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne and an all-new Mustang coupe at Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

In Ohio, there will be a $1.5 billion investment and 1,800 union jobs to assemble an all-new EV commercial vehicle starting mid-decade, along with an additional 90 jobs and $100 million investment between Lima Engine and Sharonville Transmission plants

And in Missouri, there will be a $95 million investment and 1,100 union jobs for a third shift at Kansas City Assembly Plant to increase production of the Transit, America’s best-selling commercial van, and the all-new E-Transit electric van

In April, Ford announced it planned to launch four new electric EVs into its Lincoln lineup by 2026, as it “moves toward an electric future,” the company said in a press release at the time.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Ford To Create 6,200 Union Jobs, Invest $3.7 Billion in EV, Gas-Engine Production

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

GM Hit With Eight-Speed Automatic Transmission Lawsuit

GM is facing another class-action lawsuit related to the performance of its 8LXX eight-speed automatic transmission. This latest lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and involves 2019 to 2022 model year Chevy, GMC and Cadillac vehicles that were purchased after March 1st, 2019, according to Car Complaints. Plaintiffs claim the 8LXX transmissions in their GM vehicles are prone to jerking, hesitation, surging and lurching while the vehicle is in operation and that GM has been aware of these alleged issues since as early as 2013.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Union, MO
Local
Michigan Cars
State
Missouri State
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Local
Missouri Business
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
City
Union, MI
City
Union, OH
CarBuzz.com

New Vehicle Sales Continue On A Downward Spiral

The US automotive industry is going through one of the most brutal slumps in recorded history. The reason for this is a severely strained supply chain. Manufacturers can't build enough cars to fill dealership demand, leaving most lots empty. And the dealer system isn't doing itself any favors by slapping hefty markups on cars. A few manufacturers have implemented procedures to keep this from happening, but it's still pretty much the status quo.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Ford Dealers Told To Prepare For A Brutal Future

"We've got to go to a non-negotiated price. We've got to go 100 percent online. There's no inventory, it goes directly to the customer. And 100 percent remote pick up and delivery," said Ford CEO Jim Farley. 4. He was speaking at Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. Farley is talking...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19 Right Now

COVID-19 cases across the United States have been on the rise since the beginning of April, though deaths have been declining since February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases increased in 45 states from two weeks ago, and based on cases per capita, the most dangerous state for COVID-19 is Rhode […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Union Workers#Investment#Vehicles#Ev#Uaw
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
Fast Company

This map of gas prices shows which states are paying the highest and lowest at the pump

The national average for a gallon of gasoline has now hit $4.58 as of May 19, according to the AAA. That’s up nearly 10% over just the last month, and up a whopping $1.43 per gallon from last year. While there are myriad factors that factor into gas price rises, the AAA says the spiking prices are primarily due to the increasing price of crude oil, which is now at $110 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
155K+
Followers
11K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy