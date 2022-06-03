ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ask for help to locate wanted Kansas felon after 2 chases

 4 days ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are asking for help to locate a 47-year-old convicted felon who has led police in the Lawrence...

St. Joseph Post

Police arrest Kan. woman in connection with stabbing at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing at Dillons on June 1, have made one arrest and continue to search for the suspect identified as 41-year-old Jason Bulger. On Monday evening, police arrested 37-year-old Amanda Bulger as part of the ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. She was...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

After Topeka man pulled over for expired tags, deputies allegedly find meth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After deputies noticed a vehicle with an expired registration on Monday night, they pulled the driver over and allegedly found methamphetamine. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Garrett A. Brice, 33, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop near SE 14th St. and SE Washington late Monday night.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Update: Woman identified in deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old […]
EMPORIA, KS
Great Bend Post

Two 13-year-olds enter plea for murder at Kansas park

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Five young teenagers including two 13-year-olds who are charged in a Kansas man's shooting death pleaded not guilty in juvenile court to first-degree murder. Court documents say the teenagers pleaded Monday. Three of the suspects who pleaded Monday are 14-years-old. A hearing for a sixth...
OLATHE, KS
St. Joseph Post

Woman dead, 3 children injured after Kansas crash and fire

LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident on the Kansas Turnpike have identified the victim. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Cadillac SRX driven by Sacha McNack, 31, Oklahoma City, was northbound on Interstate 335 near the Emporia exit just after noon Monday. The SUV traveled onto...
St. Joseph Post

Search continues for Kansas man for stabbing at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing at Dillons on June 1, continue to search for the suspect identified as 41-year-old Jason Bulger. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the Dillons store at 2010 SE 29th Street in Topeka in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Michael Hern.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man reports AR rifle stolen from truck in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police reports show a man reported his AR-22 rifle and other items were stolen from his truck in the 1000 block of Thurston St. Officers filed the burglary report just before 7 a.m. Monday. The victim, listed as a 24-year-old male, reported his black...
MANHATTAN, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man jailed for violence second time in two months

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a domestic disturbance that occurred May 26 at a home in the 500 Block of North 10th in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. On June 3, police arrested 34-year-old Anthony W. Lunsford of Atchison, on a District Court warrant for...
ATCHISON, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Topeka Officer Found Not Guilty

A Topeka police officer did not use excessive force while arresting a man four years ago, a federal grand jury has ruled. Timothy Harris, who is Black, had alleged in the lawsuit that Officer Christopher Janes, who is white, violated his civil rights by throwing him to the ground, punching him, and using pepper spray while his hands were handcuffed behind his back.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

70-year-old struck by car in Geary County

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 70 year-year-old woman crossing the road in Geary County was struck and sent to the hospital in suspected serious condition. The Junction City woman was crossing Highway 77 when she was struck by a 25-year-old Junction City man who was driving northbound in the outside lane. The driver hit her […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police ask for help to locate Kan. felon for stabbing at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing at Dillons on Wednesday have identified the suspect as 41-year-old Jason Bulger. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the Dillons store at 2010 SE 29th Street in Topeka in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Michael Hern.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Train smashes into semi-truck in Emporia, 2 injured

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Two people were taken to a hospital after their truck was hit by a train in Emporia. According to the Emporia Police Department, at 12:26 p.m. on June 6 near 309 Merchant St. a semi-truck was hit by a train as it was backing into the Evo Wholesale Food Corp. The cab […]
EMPORIA, KS
